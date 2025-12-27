Preds Return From Break With Loss to Blues

Jost, Svechkov Score for Nashville as Six-Game Road Trip Begins

GettyImages-2252986480
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators returned from the Christmas break with a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. The result ends a three-game win streak for the Preds and gives Nashville its first loss to St. Louis in three tries this month.

Tyson Jost and Fedor Svechkov scored for the Predators, and Nashville had a late push after outshooting the Blues all night, but it was unable to find the equalizer before the final horn.

“Definitely stings not coming up with two points there, but we dug deep and definitely crawled back into it,” Jost said. “It's just tough when you get down like that, especially when you're on the road, but we've been really pretty good here, so we’ve got to learn from it, and then [get better] in our next game.”

“I think it was probably your biggest worry coming in - some guys still on Christmas break, and [I don’t] think we had everybody's paddle in full tilt here a little bit tonight,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we eased into the game, thought we got going in different stretches, and we made some mental mistakes off the rush that killed us.”

After St. Louis got the game’s first goal on the power play, Jost evened the score as he redirected a Nicolas Hague point shot past Joel Hofer midway through the first period. However, the Blues regained the lead before the opening period was out, and that 2-1 count held until the final frame where Pavel Buchnevich recorded his second of the night to put St. Louis up by two.

Svechkov brought the Preds back to within one when he finished off a beautiful shorthanded pass from Erik Haula and potted his second of the season, but Nashville was unable to solve Hofer again as the Blues earned two points in the standings.

From here, a crucial road trip continues with five more games for Nashville to get back to what made them successful before the break, and it’ll look to get back into the win column when they face the Mammoth on Monday night.

“We know this is a huge road trip,” Jost said. “A lot of teams that we're playing, we're fighting for playoff spots with, and we're crawling back in it. So, these are massive games. It's a playoff mentality from here on out, and kind of has been for us ever since we went through that tough stretch, so we’ve got to keep the mentality up and keep pushing… You want to be playing that hockey that really matters.”

“Grab this one, digest it, not happy about it, then you’ve got to move forward,” Brunette said. “That's all we can do. Put yourself in a really good position. It's a little disappointing to start the game like we did tonight, so we’ve got to be better. We know it. It's going to get harder as this trip goes on.”

Notes:

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Preds activated defenseman Justin Barron from Injured Reserve, but he was a healthy scratch against the Blues. Winger Jonathan Marchessault did not play and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Nashville’s six-game road trip continues, and the Predators will now head to Utah to face the Mammoth on Monday night before a New Year’s Eve afternoon tilt in Vegas to close out the 2025 calendar.

News Feed

Blog: Preds Prospects at the 2026 World Junior Championship

GAME DAY: Preds at Blues, December 27

Stamkos Scores Overtime Winner as Preds Defeat Wild

McCarron, Hague, Preds Foundation Host Holiday Party, Give Back to Nashville Community

GAME DAY: Preds at Wild, December 23

Saban Excited to Join Preds Ownership Group, Work to Bring Championship to Nashville

Preds Beat Rangers to Sweep Weekend Back-to-Back

GAME DAY: Rangers vs. Preds, December 21

Evangelista Scores Magnificent Goal as Preds Beat Maple Leafs

Preds Prospect O'Hara Gaining Confidence During First Professional Season

Preds Official Podcast: Reidolf the Red Haired Rookie feat. Reid Schaefer

GAME DAY: Maple Leafs vs. Preds, December 20

Preds Name Favorite Childhood Christmas Gifts

Bridgestone Arena to Celebrate 30 Years in 2026

Preds Mourn Passing of Sheila Crisp

Preds Begin Homestand With Loss to Hurricanes

GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, December 17

Nick Saban and Joe Agresti Purchase Minority Stake in the Nashville Predators