Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24

Preds Shut Out Kraken, 3-0, in Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Kraken, Oct. 12

Musician, Family Man, Leader: Get to Know Ryan O'Reilly

Preds Fall to Lightning, 5-3, in Opening Night Thriller

GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, Oct. 10

Predators Set 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

ESPN's John Buccigross Previews Preds vs. Lightning Opening Night Matchup

Nashville Mayor Proclaims Oct. 10 'Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day'

Celebrate The Preds 25th Anniversary With The Nissan Scavenger Hunt

Predators Assign Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Assign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Conclude Preseason Slate with 4-1 Loss to Hurricanes

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes

Nashville Predators Announce Partnership with Fubo

Preds Top Hurricanes 5-1 in Final Home Preseason Matchup

Preds Official Podcast: ROR on the POP! New Preds Forward Ryan O'Reilly

Predators Assign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Backbone & Smiles: New Preds GM Barry Trotz on the POP

POP 205
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap the first two regular season games, including a 3-0 shutout win in the home opener against the Kraken. 

New Predators general manager Barry Trotz joins the podcast as he begins his first season in management (12:15). Interview topics with Trotz include his return to Nashville after 10 years coaching other NHL teams, his expectations for his first season as GM, how Luke Evangelista & Phil Tomasino took the path he gave them to make the opening night roster, and Garth Brooks.

Max spent a period in the Predators' newly-renovated video room with video coach Lawrence Feloney & video coordinator Andrew Meloche, getting an inside look at an integral part of the team's coaching staff.

Plus, Juuse Saros' TV commercial with Ryan O'Reilly is a smash hit, shutout machine #NoGoals, and Hal Gill goofs around.

Tweet us anytime with your questions, comments and/or Zamboni popcorn tubs with #PredsPodcast for your chance to win autographed Preds gear!

Visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.