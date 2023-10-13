Backbone & Smiles: New Preds GM Barry Trotz on the POP

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap the first two regular season games, including a 3-0 shutout win in the home opener against the Kraken.

New Predators general manager Barry Trotz joins the podcast as he begins his first season in management (12:15). Interview topics with Trotz include his return to Nashville after 10 years coaching other NHL teams, his expectations for his first season as GM, how Luke Evangelista & Phil Tomasino took the path he gave them to make the opening night roster, and Garth Brooks.

Max spent a period in the Predators' newly-renovated video room with video coach Lawrence Feloney & video coordinator Andrew Meloche, getting an inside look at an integral part of the team's coaching staff.

Plus, Juuse Saros' TV commercial with Ryan O'Reilly is a smash hit, shutout machine #NoGoals, and Hal Gill goofs around.

