Predators Assign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators to Honor David Poile During On-Ice Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 22

Nashville Predators Announce Opening Week Celebrations

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Hurricanes

Preds Waiver Pickup Samuel Fagemo Feeling 'Ready to Go' Ahead of First Preseason Matchup

Local Designer Weaves Vibrant Latin American Flowers Into Hispanic Heritage Night Jerseys

Marc Del Gaizo is Making a Statement at Preds Training Camp

Preds Official Podcast: The POP is Back!

Predators Claim Samuel Fagemo On Waivers From Los Angeles

Juuso Pärssinen at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Demanding, But It's Fun'

Predators Reduce Roster to 26 Players

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Lightning

Preds Bring NHL Hockey to Clarksville in Sold-Out Gold Star Showcase

Predators Assign Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon

Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades, Renovations Await Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24

'Without Regions There's No Team': Preds Look to the Future with Historic Partner

Preds fall to Lightning 2-1 in OT

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Preds Official Podcast: ROR on the POP! New Preds Forward Ryan O'Reilly

Forward Ryan O'Reilly Joins Max Herz & Kara Hammer on Episode 204 of the POP

POP 204
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Former Conn Smythe & Selke winner Ryan O'Reilly signed a four year deal with the Predators this summer, and he joins the POP during his first preseason with the team (10:10), discussing living with his brother Cal O'Reilly and his family during training camp, his love of music as he arrives in Smashville and playing with Filip Forsberg & Juuso Parssinen.

Kara Hammer and Max Herz discuss the final week of preseason camp and the addition of winger Samuel Fagemo off waivers from the Kings.

Plus, opening weekend watch party and Gold Walk plans and your Twitter questions using #PredsPodcast!

Visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.

