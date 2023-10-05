Preds Official Podcast: ROR on the POP! New Preds Forward Ryan O'Reilly

Former Conn Smythe & Selke winner Ryan O'Reilly signed a four year deal with the Predators this summer, and he joins the POP during his first preseason with the team (10:10), discussing living with his brother Cal O'Reilly and his family during training camp, his love of music as he arrives in Smashville and playing with Filip Forsberg & Juuso Parssinen.

Kara Hammer and Max Herz discuss the final week of preseason camp and the addition of winger Samuel Fagemo off waivers from the Kings.

Plus, opening weekend watch party and Gold Walk plans and your Twitter questions using #PredsPodcast!

