Blog: Preds Prospects at the 2026 World Junior Championship

If a fan of the Nashville Predators were to watch the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship over the next two weeks, chances are they’d see a Preds prospect on the ice.

A total of seven Nashville draft picks are participating in this year’s tournament, which began on Dec. 26 and will culminate with the Gold medial game on Jan. 5 from Minnesota.

Three of Nashville’s selections from the 2025 NHL Draft - including fifth overall pick, Brady Martin - are skating for Canada. Defenseman Cameron Reid (21st overall) and goaltender Jack Ivankovic (58th overall) are also representing Hockey Canada.

A pair of Preds prospects - Ryker Lee (2005, 26th overall) and Teddy Stiga (2024, 55th overall) - are skating for the Americans, while defensemen Daniel Nieminen (2025, 53rd overall, Finland) and Viggo Gustafsson (2024, 77th overall, Sweden) are also participating.

Stay tuned to this blog for updates throughout the tournament, and click here for a full schedule.

December 26:

Martin didn’t wait long to make an impact as he scored Canada’s first goal of the tournament and added a primary assist on another to help his club to a 7-5 victory over Czechia. Reid recorded a primary helper on Canada’s third goal of the night.

Stiga assisted on the first tally of the night for the United States as they defeated Germany by a 6-3 final to start the tournament.