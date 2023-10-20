Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP

New Predators winger Gus Nyquist joins the podcast (17:30) to discuss the Kentucky Derby-winning horse named after him and answer your fan questions.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap Mattias Ekholm's return to Smashville with the Oilers and the Preds' 4-1 win over the Rangers.

We also highlight many of the upcoming Preds Foundation charity initiatives and events you can be a part of, and have some fun with celebrity Preds fan Mason Ramsey.

