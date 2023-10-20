News Feed

Nashville Predators Community Relations Week Set for Oct. 23-27

Smith Scores Twice as Preds Earn 4-1 Win Over Rangers

GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, Oct. 19

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

Preds Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot

Preds Handed 6-1 Defeat by Oilers at Home

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Oilers, Oct. 17

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October

College Hockey, Coffee Runs and 'Endless' Travel: On the Road with Preds AGM, Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty

Sissons Scores Twice but Penalties Cost Preds in 3-2 Loss to Bruins

GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, Oct. 14

Backbone & Smiles: New Preds GM Barry Trotz on the POP

Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24

Preds Shut Out Kraken, 3-0, in Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Kraken, Oct. 12

Musician, Family Man, Leader: Get to Know Ryan O'Reilly

Preds Fall to Lightning, 5-3, in Opening Night Thriller

GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, Oct. 10

Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP

Forward Gustav Nyquist Joins Max Herz & Kara Hammer on Episode 206 of the Predators Official Podcast

POP 206
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

New Predators winger Gus Nyquist joins the podcast (17:30) to discuss the Kentucky Derby-winning horse named after him and answer your fan questions.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap Mattias Ekholm's return to Smashville with the Oilers and the Preds' 4-1 win over the Rangers.

We also highlight many of the upcoming Preds Foundation charity initiatives and events you can be a part of, and have some fun with celebrity Preds fan Mason Ramsey.

Visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.

