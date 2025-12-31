Stamkos Scores 600th NHL Goal, Preds Beat Golden Knights to Conclude 2025

On the final day of 2025, Steven Stamkos reached rarefied air.

Stamkos became just the 22nd player in NHL history to score 600 goals, and the Nashville Predators said goodbye to the year that was with a 4-2 win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. The result gives the Preds a pair of victories to close out the 2025 calendar and 10 wins in the month of December, their most in a single month since March of 2018.

Nick Perbix, Reid Schaefer and Michael Bunting also tallied in the win, and Justus Annunen made 29 saves in net, but once again, it was Stamkos who stole the show and further etched himself into the NHL record books in the process.

“Awesome to do it in a win like this with how we're going as a group,” Stamkos smiled. “That's how you envision doing something special like that. It’s really cool to have the guys come on the ice and share that moment, so, glad it happened quick in the game. That's one of those things that can linger a little bit, and I'm glad it was the next game after getting 599. And like I said, to have a goal and a win and an effort like that on the road was icing on the cake.”

“It was another gutsy win,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Didn't love the start, but we got to our game for most of the first and second period, and the third, [we've] got some things to learn there. But all in all, you take a win. This League's hard to win in and get two points.”

After Vegas took an early 2-0 lead less than halfway through the opening period, Perbix brought the Preds back to within one with a wrister from the point that beat Vegas goaltender Akira Schmid.

Then, Stamkos went to work in his office.

On the power play, from the left circle where the veteran forward has patented his one-timer over an illustrious 18 NHL seasons, Filip Forsberg found No. 91 for the milestone tally. Just as fast as the puck struck twine, the Nashville bench emptied with Stamkos’s teammates each rushing to congratulate their legendary counterpart.