Preds Beat Rangers to Sweep Weekend Back-to-Back

Filip Forsberg extended his point streak to eight games, and the Nashville Predators defeated the New York Rangers by a 2-1 final on Sunday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds a clean sweep of their weekend back-to-back set and a victory in their final home game of the 2025 calendar year.

Forsberg and Steven Stamkos tallied for Nashville, and Justus Annunen made 16 saves in net for the win as the Predators earned their second triumph in as many nights.

“I thought it was great,” Forsberg said of the weekend. “I thought 60 minutes last night was great. Pretty much 60 minutes was great tonight, too. Maybe a little slow start to the second where we try to trade chances with a team that wants to do that, but other than that, really good defensively, really good goaltending and opportunistic scoring as well. So, a really good weekend.”

“I saw a great effort,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think everybody’s paddles were in, and they're paddling hard. We knew we were playing a desperate team. We knew it was a desperate time for us, especially coming into the little bit of the holiday break and going on the road for quite a long period of time [after the break]. And I thought we responded. I thought it was pretty much a complete game from our group. Kind of disappointed a little bit that we didn't get 'Big Juice’ a shutout at the end. Something we’ll clear up here.”

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening period, but in the second stanza, Nashville put together a beautiful play. First, Forsberg chipped the puck to Ryan O’Reilly, and after entering the offensive zone, the centerman dished a masterful pass back to Forsberg on the wing for No. 9 to snipe a shot past Jonathan Quick for a 1-0 lead.

“I did [know O’Reilly was going to pass it to me],’” Forsberg grinned. “I mean, he does that in practice. He does that in the game. He's done it for almost three years now. And I didn't move. I think you can probably watch my stride. I didn't take any strides either way. I had a feeling it was coming there and right on the tape as usual.”