Preds Official Podcast: Reidolf the Red Haired Rookie feat. Reid Schaefer

Rookie winger Reid Schaefer joins the final Preds Official Podcast episode of 2025 to discuss his NHL debut, acclimating to the League and his favorite Christmas gift of all time. Plus, Brooks Bratten, Max Herz and Kara Hammer recap offensive outbursts from Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg, recall their top moments of 2025 and reveal the Big E Awesome Person of the Week.

Click Here to Listen