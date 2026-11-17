Nashville Predators (11-5-5, 27 pts.) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-3-4, 34 pts.)

7 p.m. CT | Grand Casino Arena

Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Listen: 102.5 The Game, Preds Radio Network

Live Stats: GameCenter

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The Nashville Predators will conclude a five-game road trip tonight when they face the Minnesota Wild for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop at Grand Casino Arena. This evening’s contest is the second of four meetings between the division rivals this season; the Preds fell to the Wild on Opening Night.

Since then, the Wild and Predators have found themselves in first and third place, respectively, in the Central Division. On Sunday night in San Jose, the Preds saw their seven-game win streak come to an end following a two-week stretch that produced one of the top stretches in franchise history.

Now, the Preds will look to get back into the win column, but they’ll face a Minnesota team that is tied for second in the NHL with 34 points - a tough test to finish out their trip.

“I'd like to see a [better] start [against Minnesota],” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Sunday’s loss. “I don't think we had the urgency to get to our game. We know our game when we get to it is really good. We had the recipe, but we didn't have enough ingredients in it tonight. We know we're going against the best team in the NHL, so we're going to have to really double down our ingredients. There’s a recipe to our success - we have to get there.”

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged on Tuesday night with Jonathan Marchessault remaining out with a lower-body injury. Defensemen Nic Hague and Ilya Lyubushkin were scratched.

The Predators did not practice Monday as they traveled to Minnesota, but they are expected to hold a morning skate ahead of tonight’s game.

Last Time Out:

Nils Hoglander and Steven Stamkos tallied for the Preds in a 4-2 loss to the Sharks, while Juuse Saros made 20 saves in net.

Filip Forsberg (7g-16a) and Roman Josi (2g-21a) share the team lead with 23 points apiece, followed by Stamkos with 12 goals and 22 points. Ryan O’Reilly has nine goals and 20 points, while Hoglander has five goals and 10 points. Saros is now 7-4-4 in net; Justus Annunen is 4-1-0.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 49-30-(5)-13 all-time against the Wild, including a 19-19-(3)-7 mark on the road. Nashville is 4-2-4 in the last 10 versus Minnesota and 2-0-3 in the past five meetings in St. Paul.

Defenseman Daemon Hunt was selected by Minnesota in the third round (65th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Hunt played 65 games for Minnesota from 2023-26, recording seven points (7a). Nashville claimed the blueliner on waivers from the Wild last month.

Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette played six seasons for the Wild from 2001-04 and 2008-11, posting 321 points (119g-202a) in 489 games. He also previously served as an assistant coach (2014-16); special assistant to the GM (2016-17); assistant general manager (2017-18); and director of player personnel (2018-19) for Minnesota.

Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson played parts of four seasons for the Wild from 2000-04 and served as an assistant for Minnesota from 2010-24.

Wild Head Coach John Hynes served in the same role for the Predators from 2019-23. Minnesota forwards Ryan Hartman (2018-19), Michael McCarron (2020-25) and Yakov Trenin (2019-24) previously played for Nashville.

Nashville Notables:

Nashville’s seven-game win streak was tied for the fourth-longest in franchise history and the team’s longest since winning eight in a row from Feb. 17-March 2, 2024. It was tied with Carolina (Oct. 3-17) for the longest winning streak in the NHL this season.

Nashville’s five-game road trip – tied for its longest of the season (March 9-17) – has seen it defeat Los Angeles, Anaheim and Vegas while catapulting into a Central Division playoff spot. The Predators have allowed two goals per game during the swing out west, including a 3-0 shutout of the Kings on Nov. 10. Nashville’s penalty kill has also operated at 100 percent since the road trip began, killing off all eight of its opponents’ power-play attempts.

Nashville has allowed just 2.67 goals-against per game this season, the sixth-fewest in the NHL. Additionally, the Predators own the NHL’s best penalty kill (90 percent) and sit seventh on the power play (26.1 percent). Since Oct. 24 at Pittsburgh, Nashville’s penalty kill has gone 29-for-30 (96.7 percent).