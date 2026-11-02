Behind the Design: How the Preds Hometown Remix Jersey Came to Be

As Nudie Cohn - the creator of the famed Nudie Suit popularized throughout country music rodeo tailoring - once said to Rolling Stone, “The costume is the first impression, and it should be flashy.”

In this case, the costume is the brand new Nashville Predators Hometown Remix uniform - and the jersey is tailor-made for Smashville.

Designed by the Preds, in conjunction with the NHL and Fanatics, the navy sweater emblazoned with a Gold PredHead logo and accents inspired by the Nudie Suit has officially arrived - and it’s spectacular.

Announced over the summer, all 32 NHL teams have designed a special uniform that uniquely and authentically celebrates the fans, city and local culture of each team.

For the Predators, that’s the vibrancy of Music City with a jersey that brings to life the rich history of music, arts and fashion trends in Nashville.

And there’s never been a Preds look quite like this.

“It's just cool to come up with something that’s for our fans and for our players,” Preds Director of Creative Services Jackie Fisher said. “We want our players to think it's cool, we want fans to love it, so we’re very much thinking of like, what is neat? What's a little bit outside the box? There’s always these instant places you go when you think of a jersey that can represent Nashville, and we want to make sure not only is it uniquely us, but it's also unique to the other stories that are being told. Yes, we have Broadway and yes, we have these other iconic things, but what’s something a little bit different that still represents the city in a really cool way?”

In recent months, the Country Music Hall of Fame - located across the street from Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville - has been showcasing an exhibit called “Suiting the Sound: The Rodeo Tailors Who Made Country Stars Shine Brighter.”