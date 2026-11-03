Nashville Predators Reveal Dolly Parton Patch for Hometown Remix Jersey; to be Worn This Saturday, Nov. 7

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 3, 2026) – The Nashville Predators revealed today the specialty patch created in honor of Dolly Parton to be worn on their Hometown Remix jerseys on Saturday, Nov. 7 during warmups at the game against the St. Louis Blues. The jerseys—which will also have “Dolly” on the back of each player’s jersey with their number— will then be signed by the Preds and auctioned off through the Nashville Predators Foundation throughout the remainder of the Hometown Remix games, with proceeds benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library—through the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation—and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“It is an incredible honor for us to celebrate Dolly Parton this Saturday with a specialty patch on our Hometown Remix jerseys,” Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “When working on the design for our jerseys, Dolly was one of our inspirations, given her legacy and how she was a trailblazer for so many in the country music industry. We are thrilled to honor her and grateful to give back to both Monroe Carell and her Imagination Library, an organization that has and continues to support so many not only in Tennessee, but around the world.”

Additionally, the Preds Foundation will have both pins and patches of the logo available for a donation of $9.25 each at the Foundation’s table at section 106/107 and the Nashville Locker Room during home games starting this Saturday, as supplies last. Proceeds from patches and pins will also benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Monroe Carell.

Ahead of tonight’s Hockey Fights Cancer game, Pekka Rinne visited patients at Monroe Carell wearing a Hometown Remix jersey with both the patch and “Dolly” on the back. Pekka will wear the jersey tonight during a ceremonial puck drop as the organization honors his efforts with the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund and as he heads off to Toronto for his Hockey Hall of Fame induction on Monday. The jersey is up for auction; fans can bid on the jersey now by texting Rinne to 76278. The auction will close at the start of the third period on Saturday, Nov. 7.