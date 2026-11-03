Nashville Predators Reveal Dolly Parton Patch for Hometown Remix Jersey; to be Worn This Saturday, Nov. 7

Jerseys With Patch Will be Auctioned Off to Benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Nashville Predators, Hometown Remix Jersey, Dolly Parton Patch, Pekka Rinne

© Nashville Predators

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 3, 2026) – The Nashville Predators revealed today the specialty patch created in honor of Dolly Parton to be worn on their Hometown Remix jerseys on Saturday, Nov. 7 during warmups at the game against the St. Louis Blues. The jerseys—which will also have “Dolly” on the back of each player’s jersey with their number— will then be signed by the Preds and auctioned off through the Nashville Predators Foundation throughout the remainder of the Hometown Remix games, with proceeds benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library—through the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation—and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“It is an incredible honor for us to celebrate Dolly Parton this Saturday with a specialty patch on our Hometown Remix jerseys,” Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “When working on the design for our jerseys, Dolly was one of our inspirations, given her legacy and how she was a trailblazer for so many in the country music industry. We are thrilled to honor her and grateful to give back to both Monroe Carell and her Imagination Library, an organization that has and continues to support so many not only in Tennessee, but around the world.”

Additionally, the Preds Foundation will have both pins and patches of the logo available for a donation of $9.25 each at the Foundation’s table at section 106/107 and the Nashville Locker Room during home games starting this Saturday, as supplies last. Proceeds from patches and pins will also benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Monroe Carell.

Ahead of tonight’s Hockey Fights Cancer game, Pekka Rinne visited patients at Monroe Carell wearing a Hometown Remix jersey with both the patch and “Dolly” on the back. Pekka will wear the jersey tonight during a ceremonial puck drop as the organization honors his efforts with the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund and as he heads off to Toronto for his Hockey Hall of Fame induction on Monday. The jersey is up for auction; fans can bid on the jersey now by texting Rinne to 76278. The auction will close at the start of the third period on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Nashville Predators, Hometown Remix Jersey, Dolly Parton Patch, Pekka Rinne

© Nashville Predators

The Preds Foundation will also host a book drive during Hometown Remix games with donations going to the Imagination Library through the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF). Fans can bring children’s books to the Foundation table at 106/107. GELF will also be set up on the concourse educating fans on its and the Imagination Library’s mission on Saturday.

“Dolly believed books could change a child’s life, and GELF is proud to carry her legacy forward as Tennessee’s statewide partner for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,” President and CEO James Pond of GELF said. “We’re grateful to the Nashville Predators for turning this tribute into action and invite all Tennesseans to join us in putting more books into the hands and homes of children across our state.”

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is available to Tennessee children from birth to age five through a public-private partnership between the Dollywood Foundation, GELF, the State of Tennessee and local program partners in all 95 counties. The Dollywood Foundation provides the program infrastructure, while GELF serves as the statewide partner. Under the current funding model, State-supported funding through GELF covers 50 percent of book and mailing costs, with local program partners raising the remaining 50 percent and supporting enrollment and awareness in their communities.

The NHL and Fanatics revealed all 32 Hometown Remix jerseys yesterday. The Preds’ jerseys celebrate the rich history of music, artists and fashion trends in Music City. The team will wear the jerseys 10 times this season, beginning this Saturday against the Blues.

Build your ticket plan, your way with the Smashville Setlist Flex Plan! Select a set plan or choose your own six games, seat location and number of seats. Plus score a bonus game on Friday, Jan. 1 vs. Florida! For more information, visit NashvillePredators.com.

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