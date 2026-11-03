Nashville Predators to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 3

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 3, 2026) – The Nashville Predators Foundation will host its first Hockey Fights Cancer night of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 3 when the team takes on the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The Preds Foundation looks to build off the support seen during its Hockey Fights Cancer efforts last season, which raised over $200,000 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund which benefits Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“Hockey Fights Cancer night is one of the most important games of our season, as we raise crucial funds for pediatric cancer research,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “Vanderbilt has been an incredible partner of the Preds since 1998, and it will only continue to grow from here as we never give up in the fight against cancer. The 365 Fund, started by Pekka and Shea, has raised millions of dollars and impacted the lives of thousands of Vanderbilt patients and their families. We wish Pekka all the best as he is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame next week showcasing his legacy both on and off the ice.”

The night will also be a celebration of Pekka Rinne before he heads off to Toronto for his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday. Rinne and Shea Weber—also a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame—created the 365 Fund in 2013-14 to benefit pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell. Since its inception, the fund has raised over $4 million in donations and in-kind contributions.

“Hockey Fights Cancer night is especially meaningful to us this year,” Jamie Phillips, MHA, FACHE, President of Monroe Carell said. “Not only do we recognize Pekka Rinne for his accomplishments on the ice, but we also celebrate the impact of the 365 Fund, which supports pediatric cancer patients and their families 365 days a year. We are immensely grateful to the Nashville Predators, the players and fans for their generous support of Monroe Carell. This partnership helps make our work possible.”

The evening will feature six patient ambassadors from Monroe Carell leading Smashville in various in-game activations throughout the night including:

• High-fiving the team as they take the ice for warm-ups

• Meeting with the game’s referees pregame as part of the NHL Officials Association’s Zebras Care initiative

• Joining the team on ice for the starting lineup and national anthem

• Participating in a ceremonial puck drop with Pekka Rinne

• Riding the Zambonis

• Welcoming the team back to the ice for the second period as the Mayor of SMASHVILLE

• A ride with Gnash on his UTV

Additionally, Vanderbilt University student volunteers will be stationed outside of section 117 to assist fans in joining the Gift of Life Bone Marrow Registry. The registry recruits blood stem cell and bone marrow donors to save the lives of patients battling leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell and 100 other diseases.

To help make a bigger difference, the Preds Foundation is calling on SMASHVILLE to support Hockey Fights Cancer, the 365 Fund and the imperative cancer research taking place at Monroe Carell. Here are ways fans can get involved:

• Wear lavender to the game on Nov. 3.

• Bid on silent auction items—such as Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and more—by texting PREDS to 76278.

• Donate to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund. The goal is to raise $36,500 through these donations. Click here to donate.

• Purchase tickets to the Nov. 3 Hockey Fights Cancer game through this link. Each ticket package includes a limited-edition SMASH CANCER hat from the NASH Collection, and a portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the 365 Fund.

• Purchase a lavender "I Fight For" foam puck in honor, or in memory, of someone fighting cancer. For $10, the buyer will receive one puck and one will be added to the Hockey Fights Cancer net at Bridgestone Arena, which represents all those we are fighting for in Smashville. Stop by the Foundation table (section 106/107) during a Preds game to purchase.

• Purchase Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise at the Foundation table (section 106/107).

• Purchase mystery pucks ($35) and mystery mini sticks ($25) from the Foundation table (section 106/107).

• Fill out an "I FIGHT FOR" sign at these zones around the arena: Lexus Lounge, Foundation Table (outside section 106/107), fan information desk (outside section 331) and on the Bridgestone Arena plaza.

• Stop by the Gift of Life table by section 117 on the concourse to join the bone marrow registry.

• Follow @PredsNHL and @PredsFoundation on social media as we highlight our Hockey Fights Cancer heroes.

• Sign up for the Preds Foundation’s upcoming Bruno & Friends’ Preds & Pins Bowling Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Join Head Coach Andrew Brunette and his staff to strike out cancer! Click here for more details and to register.

Hockey Fights Cancer is a joint initiative of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association and powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research presented by AstraZeneca. In its 28th season, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the global hockey community through storytelling and meaningful events to fundraise for cancer research, to educate and empower more fans to learn about cancer risk factors and to take action to get screened for certain cancers. Every season, each team hosts a Hockey Fights Cancer night – typically in November – to raise awareness and funds for their local cancer community. The Predators host two, with the second night taking place on Thursday, April 1 at the game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Night two will be focused on pediatric cancer patients and efforts at Monroe Carell. More information about the second Hockey Fights Cancer night will be shared later.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2025, the Preds Foundation raised over $3 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded almost $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit NashvillePredators.com/Community or follow our Instagram, X, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.Tonight