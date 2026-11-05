Preds Official Podcast: The Hall of Famer's Coach

Nashville's Goaltending Coach Joins the Show to Talk Pekka Rinne Becoming a Hall-of-Famer

Preds Official Podcast - The Hall of Famer's Coach feat. Ben Vanderklok
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Ahead of Pekka Rinne’s induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame, hear from the man who knows him better than most. Preds Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok joins the Preds Official Podcast (9:06) to talk Rinne’s career and what made him such a great netminder - and an even better person. Plus, Brooks Bratten and Max Herz talk Shane Wright’s arrival to Nashville, the debut of the Hometown Remix jerseys and much more. 

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