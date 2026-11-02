Nashville Predators, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans Fabric and Culture of Nashville

November 2, 2026 (Nashville, Tenn.) – Today, the Nashville Predators, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Nashville. Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Predators’ uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.

The Predators will wear their hometown remix uniforms 10 times during the 2026-27 season, beginning on Saturday, Nov. 7 when they host the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms on the following dates:

Nov. 7 vs. St Louis

Nov. 21 vs. Pittsburgh

Nov. 25 at Dallas

Dec. 5 vs. Columbus

Dec. 26 vs. Detroit

Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles

Feb. 13 vs. Anaheim

Feb. 27 vs. Los Angeles

March 6 vs. Minnesota

March 20 vs. Boston

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

Our home is Broadway, and that’s our DNA. We love and embrace our Country Music roots, because together, we have made our city iconic.

From honky-tonk to heritage rodeo-tailoring flair, Hometown Remix brings full-on, all-in Nashville energy to Predators’ jerseys. The crest features tonal filigree detailing—a nod to the intricate patterns that defined country stagewear. These statement elements carry through the sleeves with yoke detailing and lower‑sleeve filigree, complete with an iris for Tennessee pride. And on the hem, matching filigree frames the city name in true Nashville fashion. A new letterpress‑inspired number system finishes the look, embroidered with tonal filigree. Nashville, this is a tailor-made love letter to everything you cherish about your city. A modern take on country roots, showmanship, and Preds pride. So, wear it loud.

“There is nothing like Music City Hockey, and we are so proud to share our Hometown Remix jersey with SMASHVILLE today,” Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “These uniforms pay homage to Nashville’s and Tennessee’s music roots and tie together everything that make them both so special and unique. We can’t wait to see our players, fans, partners and community decked out in this gear and celebrate a legacy can be found Only in SMASHVILLE!”

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer said. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics said. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Official Nashville Predators Hometown Remix photos can be found here.

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.