Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken

Fourth-Overall Pick in 2022 NHL Draft Has 82 Points in 183 Career Games With Seattle

Predators Acquire Shane Wright from Seattle in Exchange for Matthew Wood
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 1, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has acquired forward Shane Wright from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Matthew Wood.

“We are excited to add Shane to our mix of forwards,” MacFarland said. “We feel he will bring a strong, two-way game to our team and will add to the pace of our lineup. We believe Shane will continue to grow as a player, and we look forward to working with him.”

Wright, 22 (1/5/04), who is in his third full NHL season, has recorded four points (3g-1a) along with 21 shots on goal while winning 50 percent of his faceoffs in 14 games with the Kraken in 2026-27. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound, right-shot center posted 27 points (12g-15a), 59 blocked shots, 51 hits and a +6 rating in 74 games with Seattle. In 2024-25, his rookie campaign, he recorded career highs in goals (19), assists (25) and points (44) and a +4 rating in 79 games while averaging 14:04 TOI; he finished tied for fourth on Seattle in points and fifth in goals and assists.

Originally selected by Seattle in the first round (4th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Wright enjoyed a highly decorated junior career with the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs and Windsor Spitfires from 2019-22, recording 197 points (86g-111a) in 141 games. After becoming the sixth player ever to be granted exceptional status, he was named the CHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 after leading first-year skaters in goals (39) and points (66), and in 2021-22 he was selected to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team. He served as Kingston’s captain during the 2021-22 campaign.

Internationally, the Burlington, Ontario, native has won two gold medals representing his native Canada, claiming the title at the 2023 World Junior Championship and 2021 U-18 World Championship. 

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