Following Trade From Seattle, Wright Excited for Fresh Opportunity With Preds

Wright says while the trade came as a surprise, his immediate excitement upon hearing Nashville as the destination was through the roof. Not only is the Burlington, Ontario, native thrilled for the chance to learn from veterans like Ryan O’Reilly, Steven Stamkos and Forsberg, but residing in the Music City isn’t half bad either.

“I always love playing here,” Wright said of Nashville. “I always love the energy and the noise and the fans in the building. Obviously, the city is unbelievable. One of the best cities in the world, for sure, and I'm really excited to be here.”

The Preds feel the same, and while time will tell what the future holds for Wright in Nashville, MacFarland simply wants his newest player to enjoy all that comes with a change of scenery like this.

“I told him last night, your game is good,” MacFarland said of Wright. “You don't need to have the weight of the world on you. You're not the fourth-overall pick anymore. That was years ago. What you are is a good hockey player, and you still have growth in your game. And we want you to come in here and feel a part of it and what we're trying to build, and hopefully you're in the middle of that as we get this off the ground. So, it's a great opportunity. But again, we're back to that same question: to have the role that any young player wants, you're going to have to earn it, and you earn it by gathering trust day by day.

“We know [he’s] a good NHL player, and it's going to be our job, collectively, from the coaches to our development department to our strength department to help him maximize the God-given hockey abilities that he has and put him into good spots and see if we can get it out of him. But we're excited to give him that chance.”

Wright is ready to embrace the new challenge in front of him, and while he’s barely been a member of the Preds for 24 hours, his enthusiasm for what’s to come is palpable.

And now that the work has begun, he can’t wait to sport Gold for the foreseeable future.

“Just growing with the team,” Wright said of how he views the opportunity. “Obviously, I'm still young, so I want to hopefully be here for a number of years, build something special here and be part of a winning culture and a winning group. Obviously, the goal is winning Stanley Cups. That's a goal for me, for sure.”