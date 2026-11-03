Preds Conclude Homestand With Victory Over Hurricanes

The Predators weren’t about to let Pekka Rinne down on his birthday.
With the soon-to-be Hall of Famer in attendance on Hockey Fights Cancer night, Nashville defeated the Carolina Hurricanes by a 4-1 final at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds their first win streak of the season to finish their homestand with an impressive triumph over the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Nick Perbix, Roman Josi, Adam Edstrom and Ross Colton all tallied for the Preds, Filip Forsberg had a pair of assists, and in front of his mentor Rinne, Juuse Saros made 29 saves to give the Preds a satisfying outcome.
“There's no way [Saros was going to let Rinne down], right?” Josi said. “It's big brother here, and [Saros] was amazing. He was great. He made so many amazing saves when we needed him, and he's been doing it all year. It's pretty cool for all of us to have ‘Peks’ in the building.”
“The overall effort [was impressive],” Forsberg said. “Obviously, we knew they were going to come out hot. They always do. We had to weather the storm a little bit the first time, which I thought we did great. [Saros] made some great saves, but then after that, the remaining 50 minutes were our game and we played really good. Didn't really give up a lot, and when we did, ‘Juice’ was there and made some great saves.”
In the opening period, Forsberg found Perbix in the right circle with a cross-ice pass, and the defenseman wristed home his first of the season to give the Preds a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.
“It always feels good to score in this League,” Perbix said. “I mean, it's hard to do. Fil made a great pass, and just to see it go in felt great. And apparently, you could see [my emotion], I've been told from a few people.”