Preds Conclude Homestand With Victory Over Hurricanes

Shane Wright made his Nashville debut on Tuesday following his trade from Seattle, and the 22-year-old forward centered Forsberg and Nils Hoglander while contributing positively to the win.

“I thought it was good, and I think he's going to fit in really well here,” Forsberg said of Wright. “I liked our line. We were trying to stay close to each other. Obviously, first game there is a lot that's new for him, but I thought he played well. He managed the puck well, he was skating well, and he generated a couple chances for us as well.”

“I really liked the pace he played at,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of Wright. “Kind of a little bit what I was expecting. I thought their line was good, him and Fil. I thought Fil at different times was at another level tonight, which is fun to see. And I thought Shane fit in really well. I thought the way he got on pucks and the way he skated a few of those times where he took off was good to see.”

The Predators collected points in four out of five games across their season-long homestand with wins over Colorado, Tampa Bay and Carolina - three of the League’s best.

And while the season is only one month old, Nashville’s game has shown promise as of late. Now, they’d love to keep it going on Thursday against the Avalanche, and their effort against Carolina will certainly give the Preds another dose of confidence moving forward.

“I think it's a constant building of your game from day to day, realistically,” Forsberg said. “But I think the last game was good. I think today was probably the best we've defended. We gave up a little bit, but they're a great team. They're going to generate a little bit, too. I think overall it was a good step in the right direction. But it will be another tough game on Thursday. That's one of the better teams as well. It's the best League in the world. We're just going to reload and do it again.”

And, of course, having Rinne in the building never hurts either.

“Pekka is one of the all-time best goalies, but also human beings and teammates,” Brunette said. “To see when he's around, to see Roman, Fil, Juice, the guys that play with him, it just kind of uplifts them. It's almost like they don't want to let him down, which is pretty cool to see, and that's the impact that Pekka has had for this organization. That's why he's a Hall of Famer, and he's a Hall of Fame person, too.”