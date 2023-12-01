Preds Six-Game Win Streak Ends With 6-1 Loss to Wild

The Nashville Predators saw their NHL-best six-game win streak come to an end with a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Connor Dewar recorded a hat trick as part of a four-point night for the Wild, who have now won two in a row with former Predators Head Coach John Hynes behind their bench.

Juuse Saros made 11 saves on 15 shots before being replaced early in the second period by Kevin Lankinen, who saved 14 of 16. The Predators moved to 11-11-0 on the season and 8-5-0 at home with the loss.

The Wild jumped out to an early lead just over six minutes into the first period. After successfully killing a Marco Rossi hooking penalty, they scored off the rush when Dewar muscled in the rebound on a Brandon Duhaime shot to give Minnesota the 1-0 lead.

Jake Middleton made it 2-0 Minnesota at 14:01, when he skated down low and roofed a shot past Saros on a delayed penalty. The Predators challenged for offside, but the goal was upheld, and Nashville was assessed a bench minor for delay of game. Just over 30 seconds into the penalty, served by Luke Evangelista, Kirill Kaprizov one-timed the puck past Saros from the circle to widen Minnesota’s lead to 3-0.

The first period came to an eventful end with a dust-up in front of the Predators net that earned four players – Jeremy Lauzon and Dante Fabbro for Nashville and Matt Boldy and Kaprizov for Minnesota – trips to their respective penalty boxes for roughing with just over a minute left to play in the frame. The melee ensued after Kaprizov laid a hit on Alexandre Carrier, who left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Pat Maroon tipped in an Alex Goligoski shot from the blue line less than two minutes into the second period for Minnesota’s fourth goal of the night, leading to Saros’ replacement by Lankinen between the pipes.

The Wild added to their lead at 11:12 of the second period when Kaprizov won a puck battle along the boards to begin the quick breakaway and passed the puck to Dewar, who scored his second of the night.

The Preds narrowly avoided a shutout thanks to Juuso Pärssinen, who got a piece of a Ryan McDonagh shot in front of the net to put Nashville on the board at 2:37 of the third period.