Preds Six-Game Win Streak Ends With 6-1 Loss to Wild

Nashville Wraps Up Four-Game Homestand on Saturday vs. New York Rangers

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators saw their NHL-best six-game win streak come to an end with a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Connor Dewar recorded a hat trick as part of a four-point night for the Wild, who have now won two in a row with former Predators Head Coach John Hynes behind their bench.

Juuse Saros made 11 saves on 15 shots before being replaced early in the second period by Kevin Lankinen, who saved 14 of 16. The Predators moved to 11-11-0 on the season and 8-5-0 at home with the loss.

The Wild jumped out to an early lead just over six minutes into the first period. After successfully killing a Marco Rossi hooking penalty, they scored off the rush when Dewar muscled in the rebound on a Brandon Duhaime shot to give Minnesota the 1-0 lead. 

Jake Middleton made it 2-0 Minnesota at 14:01, when he skated down low and roofed a shot past Saros on a delayed penalty. The Predators challenged for offside, but the goal was upheld, and Nashville was assessed a bench minor for delay of game. Just over 30 seconds into the penalty, served by Luke Evangelista, Kirill Kaprizov one-timed the puck past Saros from the circle to widen Minnesota’s lead to 3-0.

The first period came to an eventful end with a dust-up in front of the Predators net that earned four players – Jeremy Lauzon and Dante Fabbro for Nashville and Matt Boldy and Kaprizov for Minnesota – trips to their respective penalty boxes for roughing with just over a minute left to play in the frame. The melee ensued after Kaprizov laid a hit on Alexandre Carrier, who left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Pat Maroon tipped in an Alex Goligoski shot from the blue line less than two minutes into the second period for Minnesota’s fourth goal of the night, leading to Saros’ replacement by Lankinen between the pipes.

The Wild added to their lead at 11:12 of the second period when Kaprizov won a puck battle along the boards to begin the quick breakaway and passed the puck to Dewar, who scored his second of the night.

The Preds narrowly avoided a shutout thanks to Juuso Pärssinen, who got a piece of a Ryan McDonagh shot in front of the net to put Nashville on the board at 2:37 of the third period.

MIN@NSH: Parssinen scores goal against Filip Gustavsson

Dewar completed the hat trick when he punched in his own rebound on a feed from Vinni Lettieri at 9:47 for the 6-1 final.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Mr. Hockey: McDonagh, a St. Paul native who was named Minnesota’s “Mr. Hockey” as the state’s best high school player in 2006-07, recorded an assist against his hometown team for his fifth point in as many games (5a).

Rookie Move: With a secondary assist on Pärssinen’s goal, Luke Evangelista is tied for second among NHL rookies in points with 13 (3g-10a). He recorded his third career three-point game on Friday at St. Louis (2g-1a), becoming the fourth Predators player with as many before turning 22, joining Forsberg (8), Scott Hartnell (3) and Alexander Radulov (3).

Recap: Wild at Predators 11.30.23

THEY SAID IT

Roman Josi on his assessment of the game:

“I think execution was a big thing. I feel like we didn't execute at all. We just didn’t play well with the puck. The first two power plays were bad, and we just didn’t execute. Then from there, it just kind of snowballed and we got everything we deserved tonight.”

Ryan O’ Reilly on the loss:

“We just dug ourselves a hole. We were on our heels from there, and it’s just not a performance we need. That's not us. It's disappointing. That’s a divisional team; that's a big game for us. It’s definitely disappointing, but we have to move on, we have to kind of regroup here and just get back and keep going.”

O’Reilly on Nashville’s offensive chances:

“I thought we had some decent looks. Their goalie made some great saves. If we can get one or two of those early, that obviously changes everything. But tonight, we needed to do a better job getting his eyes. We had to make it a little more tough on him that way, but we did have some looks. I think getting a bounce there can maybe change it, but overall it just wasn't wasn't good enough… We have to start a lot better, engage quicker in the game.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on his assessment of the loss:

“It was a lack of execution and a lack of will. We knew coming in that we were facing a really hungry team that is going to be highly motivated, and we didn't match intensity.”

Brunette on the end of Nashville’s six-game win streak:

“You can play at that level forever. You're a little disappointed that it dropped out that much. That kind of was a no show game for us. So that was disappointing.”

UP NEXT

The Predators conclude their four-game homestand on Saturday afternoon, when they host the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Click here for tickets.

