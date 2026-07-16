Preds Release 2026-27 Schedule: Top 10 Home Games to Watch

The 29th season in Predators franchise history will deliver some bonus hockey.

For the first time since 1993-94, the 2026-27 NHL campaign will feature 84 games on the schedule - two more than the usual 82 - with a franchise-record 42 regular season contests set to be played at Bridgestone Arena.

The first of those outings comes Oct. 1 when the Preds open the season against Minnesota, as Nashville’s new President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland guides his club into a fresh slate of games.

Four contests against each of Nashville’s seven Central Division rivals highlight the calendar, as well as home games on Halloween, Black Friday, the day after Christmas and New Year’s Day, just to name a few.

Each of the 42 skirmishes in Smashville will end up telling an important part of the story of the upcoming season, but there are at least a handful that are worth highlighting on the calendar.

Here are 10 of the top home games to watch in 2026-27.

Oct. 1 - Preds vs. Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m. CT

Opening Night seems like a given to choose as the first game to emphasize, but there’s nothing quite like the anticipation of the puck drop of a new season, especially against a division rival like Minnesota (and some familiar faces on the other side).

With the season beginning in Nashville, the opener also figures to be the official Preds debuts for a number of offseason acquisitions, including forwards Ross Colton, Jack Drury and Mavrik Bourque, just to name a few.

Oct. 3 - Preds vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. CT

Just two days later, the first Saturday Night in Smashville of the season brings another division rival to town when the Dallas Stars visit Bridgestone Arena. Bourque - as well as defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin - will get the chance to face their former club for the first time in an early test against another one of the top teams in the West.

Oct. 25 - Preds vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. CT

Not only will Drury and Colton see their former club for the first time, but a pair of familiar faces could return to Nashville with former forwards Zach L’Heureux and Fedor Svechkov now on the Colorado roster following the Drury trade.

And, of course, MacFarland will look for his first win against the Avalanche where he won the Stanley Cup as Assistant General Manager in 2022 before becoming GM during the last four seasons.

Oct. 31 - Preds vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 1 p.m. CT

Before the kids head out to trick or treat, spend the early portion of Halloween at Bridgestone Arena for the first of 13 home afternoon games (puck drop 5 p.m. CT or earlier) this season.

Plus, a game against the Lightning will always mean a bit more for the Preds with Steven Stamkos - Tampa Bay’s former captain - on the roster. Colton also scored the Cup winning goal for the Bolts in 2021.

Nov. 3 - Preds vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. CT

The Preds will close out a five-game homestand - their second longest of the season - by hosting the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes to begin the November portion of the schedule.

Nov. 27 - Preds vs. Utah Mammoth, 12 p.m. CT

Once the Thanksgiving celebrations have concluded, spend Gold Friday in Smashville with an afternoon matinee as the Utah Mammoth come to town - the former club of Predators free agent signee Alex Kerfoot.

Dec. 26 - Preds vs. Detroit Red Wings, 6 p.m. CT

The Predators are home for the holidays, and after they host the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 22 prior to the three-day Christmas break, they’ll return to the Bridgestone Arena the day after Christmas with an old rival in town. A Saturday night against Detroit, especially during the holiday season, is the perfect way to wrap up the home schedule for the 2026 calendar year.

Jan. 1 - Preds vs. Florida Panthers, 1 p.m. CT

Following a back-to-back in the Sunshine State to conclude 2026, there’s no better way to ring in 2027 than with an afternoon puck drop on New Year’s Day. The Florida Panthers come to town for a 1 p.m. CT start to begin a back-to-back that concludes on Jan. 2 in Carolina.

Feb. 13 - Preds vs. Anaheim Ducks, 12:30 p.m. CT

After a 10-day span without a game - a period that includes 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend on Long Island - the Preds return to action when they host the Ducks for a 12:30 p.m. CT tilt. That afternoon will maark the unofficial start of the final stretch of the season with 26 contests left on the calendar.

Apr. 10 - Preds vs. Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. CT

At the very least, the 2026-27 season finale promises to be entertaining with Dallas in town to conclude the schedule on a Saturday evening. But, if the previous campaign - which came down to the final two games as the Preds made a playoff push - was any indication, this outing against the Stars could turn out to be much more than a Fan Appreciation showing.