MacFarland Talks Player Acquisitions, Prospect Pool, Offseason Strategy as Free Agency Opens

Chris MacFarland has gotten a lot done in just a few weeks’ time - and he may not be quite finished yet.
Nashville’s new President of Hockey Operations and General Manager was busy again on Wednesday as the start of the NHL’s Free Agency signing period began, and MacFarland’s first deal came in the form of a trade before the cycle even opened.
As the day started, the Predators acquired forward Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Nashville’s second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and Vegas’ third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.
Bourque - who MacFarland is working to sign to a new contract with his restricted free agent status - had a breakout season with the Stars in the previous campaign. The 24-year-old recorded career highs in goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) with Dallas while adding 79 hits and 147 shots in 82 games.
Now, the Preds are looking forward to adding that offensive prowess to their lineup this fall.
“We've talked about it for us as an attractive-aged player, that's a proven player in this League at 24 years old, and we believe he can play and be a good player in the middle of the ice - and I think that was probably the biggest draw for us,” MacFarland said of Bourque. “He's a smart, heady hockey player - that’s what he is. He's a good, two-way guy, we think the arrow is still pointing up, and we intend to give him every shot at playing in the middle. When those opportunities present themselves [to acquire a player like Bourque], they’re unique…and we were able to get that over the finish line this morning.”
As the day progressed, MacFarland and the Preds added veteran forward Alexander Kerfoot on a two-year, $7 million contract, followed by a pair of two-way deals for defensemen Jack Ahcan and Hunter Skinner.
Those transactions came after a trade on Monday that saw Nashville acquire forward Nils Hoglander from Vancouver and a deal Saturday to add forward Adam Edstrom from the Rangers during last weekend’s NHL Draft.
Combine those acquisitions with separate trades to acquire forwards Jack Drury and Ross Colton in recent weeks from Colorado, and the Predators find themselves with a number of forwards on the roster who played NHL games last season, especially up the middle of the ice.
So, could those recent additions bring about the need for further dealing in the days and weeks ahead?
“Maybe,” MacFarland said on the topic. “Yeah, maybe. In all seriousness…if we can improve the team, we're going to try to do it. I think the backend is something that we want to find a little bit more puck skill, a little more transition as part of our game. It's not easy to do, right? As you can see, like free agency, there weren't a lot of those defensemen available. There's a reason for that. Those are the hard-to-get assets, really hard, right? Centers, top-two-line players, and I think we're in that age now where the [salary] cap is going up and teams aren't going to be as squeezed to get their own guys done.
“But it's going to require some creativity, it's going to require threading the needle at times, and it may require some tough decisions or moving some players that maybe you wouldn't normally look to move in order to improve in key areas of the ice. I think defending in the middle of the ice is sort of like up the middle in baseball. You’ve got to be strong in those positions, and for us, we don't feel we're strong enough yet in those areas.”