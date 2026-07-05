Predators Sign Justin Barron to One-Year, $1.575 Million Contract

Right-Shot Blueliner Has 21 Points (5g-16a) in 97 Career Games With the Predators

Predators Sign Justin Barron
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has signed defenseman Justin Barron to a one-year, $1.575 million contract.

“Justin Barron is a 24-year-old, right-handed defenseman who we feel still has growth in his game,” MacFarland said. “He can skate and has a lot of physical tools. We’re looking forward to seeing him at our training camp in September.”

Barron, 24 (11/15/01), recorded nine points (9a) and 60 blocked shots in 14:15 of average ice time during the 2025-26 season, his first full campaign with the Predators, appearing in 52 games. Acquired by Nashville in December 2024 in a trade with Montreal, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound blueliner owns 21 points (5g-16a) in 97 career games with the Predators; in 45 games with the team in 2024-25, Barron tallied five goals and 12 points. 

Originally selected by Colorado in the first round (25th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Barron made his NHL debut in 2021-22 and has gone on to post 52 points (18g-34a) in 208 career contests with the Avalanche, Canadiens and Predators. Prior to turning pro, Barron spent four seasons with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads – captaining the team and being named to the league’s Second All-Star Team in 2020-21. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has represented his native Canada on multiple occasions, most recently at the 2023 World Championship, winning gold; he also took home the title at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and earned silver at the 2021 World Junior Championship. His older brother, Morgan, currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets.

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