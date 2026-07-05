Predators Sign Justin Barron to One-Year, $1.575 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has signed defenseman Justin Barron to a one-year, $1.575 million contract.

“Justin Barron is a 24-year-old, right-handed defenseman who we feel still has growth in his game,” MacFarland said. “He can skate and has a lot of physical tools. We’re looking forward to seeing him at our training camp in September.”

Barron, 24 (11/15/01), recorded nine points (9a) and 60 blocked shots in 14:15 of average ice time during the 2025-26 season, his first full campaign with the Predators, appearing in 52 games. Acquired by Nashville in December 2024 in a trade with Montreal, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound blueliner owns 21 points (5g-16a) in 97 career games with the Predators; in 45 games with the team in 2024-25, Barron tallied five goals and 12 points.

Originally selected by Colorado in the first round (25th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Barron made his NHL debut in 2021-22 and has gone on to post 52 points (18g-34a) in 208 career contests with the Avalanche, Canadiens and Predators. Prior to turning pro, Barron spent four seasons with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads – captaining the team and being named to the league’s Second All-Star Team in 2020-21. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has represented his native Canada on multiple occasions, most recently at the 2023 World Championship, winning gold; he also took home the title at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and earned silver at the 2021 World Junior Championship. His older brother, Morgan, currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets.

Become Smashville Loyal today! Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket plans are available for the 2026-27 Nashville Predators season presented by Regions Bank. For more information, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.