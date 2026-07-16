Predators Announce 84-Game 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule; Home Opener Set for Oct. 1 at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tenn. (July 16, 2026) – The Nashville Predators will begin their 2026-27 season presented by Regions Bank – their 29th as an NHL franchise – at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 1 against the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. CT. This will be the third consecutive campaign Nashville's season opener will also be its home opener.

As part of the NHL’s 84-game regular-season schedule, the Predators will play 42 home contests for the first time in franchise history at Bridgestone Arena in 2026-27. Presale access begins with Smashville Loyal on Aug. 24; single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 1 (dates subject to change).

Nashville will play each team in the Central Division four times (twice at home and twice on the road), including the home opener on Oct. 1 vs. Minnesota and the regular-season finale on April 10 vs. Dallas. The Predators will play 13 afternoon home games at Bridgestone Arena; among those are four weekday afternoon contests in Smashville – Nov. 27 vs. Utah (12 p.m. CT); Nov. 30 vs. Ottawa (12 p.m. CT); New Year’s Day vs. Florida (1 p.m. CT); and Jan. 20 vs. Vancouver (1 p.m. CT).

The NHL All-Star Weekend returns Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island. The event will include the 2027 NHL All-Star Skills on Feb. 5, with 10 young stars, ages 25 or younger, competing across eight events, and the 2027 NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 6, featuring five teams of 11 players each – Canada, Finland, Sweden, the United States and a “World” team comprised of international players from countries outside of the other four teams – competing in a three-on-three, round-robin exhibition tournament.

Nashville’s schedule also features a 10-day break from Feb. 3-12; 14 home games on Tuesday and Saturday; 11 back-to-backs; and a season-long homestand of six games from Feb. 23-March 6.

Click here for the full schedule.

Home Games by Day

Monday – 1

Tuesday – 14

Wednesday – 1

Thursday – 9

Friday – 2

Saturday – 14

Sunday – 1

Away Games by Day

Monday – 3

Tuesday – 7

Wednesday – 3

Thursday – 9

Friday – 3

Saturday – 11

Sunday – 6

Home Games by Month

October – 9

November – 5

December – 5

January – 7

February – 6

March – 6

April – 4

Away Games by Month

October – 5

November – 8

December – 8

January – 10

February – 3

March – 7

April – 1

Back-to-Backs (11)

Oct. 24 at Pittsburgh and Oct. 25 vs. Colorado

Nov. 10 at Los Angeles and Nov. 11 at Anaheim

Nov. 27 vs. Utah and Nov. 28 at Detroit

Dec. 5 vs. Columbus and Dec. 6 at St. Louis

Dec. 28 at Florida and Dec. 29 at Tampa Bay

Jan. 1 vs. Florida and Jan. 2 at Carolina

Jan. 9 at Minnesota and Jan. 10 at Colorado

Jan. 20 vs. Vancouver and Jan. 21 at Philadelphia

Jan. 30 at Anaheim and Jan. 31 at Utah

Feb. 20 at Columbus and Feb. 21 at Washington

March 26 at Chicago and March 27 at Dallas

Afternoon Games (18)

Oct. 31 vs. Tampa Bay (1 p.m. CT)

Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis (12:30 p.m. CT)

Nov. 21 vs. Pittsburgh (5 p.m. CT)

Nov. 27 vs. Utah (12 p.m. CT)

Nov. 30 vs. Ottawa (12 p.m. CT)

Dec. 5 vs. Columbus (1 p.m. CT)

Dec. 6 at St. Louis (4 p.m. CT)

Jan. 1 vs. Florida (1 p.m. CT)

Jan. 18 at NY Islanders (2 p.m. CT)

Jan. 20 vs. Vancouver (1 p.m. CT)

Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles (4 p.m. CT)

Feb. 13 vs. Anaheim (12:30 p.m. CT)

Feb. 20 at Columbus (4 p.m. CT)

Feb. 21 at Washington (5 p.m. CT)

March 13 at Winnipeg (2:30 p.m. CT)

March 20 vs. Boston (4 p.m. CT)

April 3 vs. Calgary (2:30 p.m. CT)

April 10 vs. Dallas (5 p.m. CT)

Longest Homestand and Road Trip

Homestand (6 games): Feb. 23-March 6

Road trip (5 games): Nov. 10-17 and March 9-17

How to Watch

Fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on “The Spot – Nashville 28” over the air with an antenna, on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory and on WTVF NewsChannel 5 when programming is designated. For more information, click here.

Become Smashville Loyal today! Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket plans are available for the 2026-27 Nashville Predators season presented by Regions Bank. For more information, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.