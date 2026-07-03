Fink Still Learning, Improving Every Day of Preds Development Camp Ahead of Upcoming Season

While several Preds prospects are experiencing their first or second Development Camp, there’s a couple that have been around a little longer — including Aiden Fink.

Fink, a seventh-round draft pick in 2023, caught a brief glimpse of professional hockey in April. He spent six games with the Milwaukee Admirals before ending the season with a call-up to Nashville, although he has yet to dress for an NHL game.

Now, Fink is back for his fourth Development Camp.

A lot has changed from his first summer in Nashville. He wrapped up three seasons at Penn State, gained AHL experience and has leveled up several aspects of his game.

But some things haven’t changed — like his desire to learn, and the places he looks.

“Every Dev Camp you can come, you can learn even more,” Fink said on the first day of training. “I'm still learning, so, just take it day by day, learn from new guys, especially these young guys. They can teach me a lot.”

Last year, stronger skating and deception were an emphasis for Fink; he worked on them after every practice. This time he’s picking up tricks from fellow prospects, including recent first-round draft-pick Wyatt Cullen.

“You can learn skills from everyone,” Fink said. “Wyatt Cullen, he's a super skilled forward. I can learn from him every day, even though he's younger than me. I can see what he does, I can learn from him, and I can take away new skills.”

Like every hopeful prospect, Fink has always been looking for ways to elevate his game.

One of his biggest goals entering Penn State in fall of 2023 was getting stronger. At 5-foot-10, the right winger knew he needed to up his physicality to get to the next level.

And through three seasons with the Nittany Lions, he did. Fink grew his strength, skating and shot, highlighted by several program records - most power-play goals, highest career points-per-game and more.

He became the fastest player in program history to reach 100 career points, doing so in 87 games. He set the program’s single-season points record with 53 points (23g-30a) during his sophomore year, also becoming Penn State’s first Hobey Baker Memorial Award Top-10 Finalist.

That development led to his stint in Milwaukee — where he tallied 10 points (3g-7a) in six games — after Penn State’s season ended in late March.

Fink finished his time with the Admirals on a five-game point streak, good enough to earn him a recall to Nashville to round out the season. While has yet to make his NHL debut, his performance in Milwaukee was the kind that shows signs of readiness.