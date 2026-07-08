Predators Hire Jordan DeKort As Professional Development Goaltending Coach

Won 2026 Memorial Cup with Kitchener as director of goaltending

2026Welcome-DeKort_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (July 8, 2026) Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that Jordan DeKort has been hired as Professional Development Goaltending Coach. DeKort will serve as the goaltending coach for Nashville’s affiliates in the AHL (Milwaukee Admirals) and ECHL (Atlanta Gladiators) and will work closely with Director of Goaltending Mitch Korn and Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok on the development of professional netminders within the organization.

DeKort, 30 (8/8/95), most recently served as director of goaltending and video coach for the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers, who won the OHL title and Memorial Cup in 2025-26. He spent the past five seasons (2021-26) as the team’s goaltending coach while adding director of goaltending and video coach to his title in 2023-24.

A former goaltender, DeKort played four OHL seasons for Windsor, Kitchener and Barrie from 2011-15 and spent time as the goaltending coach for the OJHL’s St. Michael’s Buzzers from 2022-25.

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