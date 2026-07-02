Following Trade From Colorado, Drury Excited to Prove His Worth With Preds

Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jack Drury is now a member of the Predators.

After all, Chris MacFarland had already acquired the defensive-minded centerman once before in January of 2025 when he was general manager of the Colorado Avalanche.

Shortly after receiving a new title in Nashville as President of Hockey Operations and GM, MacFarland didn’t waste much time calling up his old team and finding a way to get Drury on his roster once more.

The Predators acquired Drury - along with forward Chase Bradley and a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft - from the Avalanche in exchange for forwards Zachary L’Heureux and Fedor Svechkov on June 24.

Four days later, the Preds inked the restricted free agent to a five-year, $22.5 million contract to make sure Drury would be in Nashville for the foreseeable future - and he doesn’t intend on letting MacFarland down.

“It means a lot,” Drury said Thursday of MacFarland acquiring him once more. “I have a ton of respect for ‘CMac.’ Out of the people I've met in hockey, he’s up at the top with people I respect the most; just his character as a person, aside from the game, and then as far as hockey goes, he's shown a lot of faith in my ability, and I certainly want to deliver for him. I’m incredibly excited that he's brought me over with him again, and I want to prove that it was a good decision, and that I was worth it.”

Drury already seems to be well on his way to doing just that.

The 26-year-old matched his career high in points last season with 27 (10g-17a) after appearing in all 82 games for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche. Drury tallied a career-high 10 goals – all coming at even strength – and recorded seven multi-point games while averaging a career-best 14:29 of ice time.

Additionally, Drury further established himself as one of the League’s best in the face-off circle, winning 58.1 percent of his draws, the fifth-highest percentage among players who took at least 900 faceoffs in 2025-26.

Those numbers aside, MacFarland has already heaped plenty of praise on Drury and what he can bring to the Predators - including his off-ice prowess.

"He’s an elite, two-way defensive center who, if he's not one of the best defensive guys in the League, I don't know who is, but I think the really important part for me with Jack is he's a culture changer,” MacFarland said of Drury last week. “He’s a competitive guy on and off the ice that does the right things day in and day out that help teams win hockey games, and I think his impact on an organization goes beyond the ice. It’s in the locker room. The impact on the future young Preds, whether it's Brady Martin or [Egor] Surin or [David] Edstrom or Felix Nilsson - it’s really hard to put a number on that. But having been around him and seeing what he does live and in color, there are things that he will impact that you can't put a just can't put a value on.”