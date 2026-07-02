Preds Official Podcast: Draft and Development Camp and Free Agency, Oh My feat. Tommy Bleyl

Nashville's 31st Overall Pick Joins the Show as Development Camp and Offseason Moves Continue

Predators Official Podcast feat. Tommy Bleyl
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The busiest two weeks of the offseason continue, and the Preds Official Podcast has you covered. Brooks Bratten and Max Herz recap the 2026 NHL Draft and discuss all of Nashville's moves over the past few weeks with President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland at the helm. Plus, Nashville's 31st overall pick in last weekend's Draft, defenseman Tommy Bleyl, joins the show for his first PoP interview.

Click Here to Listen

News Feed

Following Trade From Colorado, Drury Excited to Prove His Worth With Preds

MacFarland Talks Player Acquisitions, Prospect Pool, Offseason Strategy as Free Agency Opens

Predators Sign Jack Ahcan, Hunter Skinner to Two-Way Contracts

Predators Sign Alexander Kerfoot to Two-Year, $7 Million Contract

Predators Acquire Mavrik Bourque, Ilya Lyubushkin From Dallas

Predators Hire Dawson Sprigings as Assistant to the General Manager

Following Successful Rookie Collegiate Season, Preds Prospect Lee Returns to Development Camp Ready to Impress

Preds Prospects Getting to Work, Taking in Every Moment as Development Camp Begins

Predators Acquire Nils Hoglander From Vancouver

Predators Sign Jack Drury to Five-Year, $22.5 Million Contract

Preds Announce Development Camp Roster - Here's Who to Watch For

Predators Select Eight Players in 2026 NHL Draft

Predators Acquire Adam Edstrom From NY Rangers

Predators Select Wyatt Cullen, Tommy Bleyl in First Round of 2026 NHL Draft

Preds Trade Up to Select Tommy Bleyl With 31st Pick of 2026 NHL Draft

Preds Selection of Wyatt Cullen Brings Full-Circle Moment for Cullen Family at 2026 NHL Draft

Preds Set to Honor Longtime Beloved Scout During NHL Draft Weekend

MacFarland Ready for First NHL Draft With Preds, Excited for Potential of 10th Overall Pick