The busiest two weeks of the offseason continue, and the Preds Official Podcast has you covered. Brooks Bratten and Max Herz recap the 2026 NHL Draft and discuss all of Nashville's moves over the past few weeks with President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland at the helm. Plus, Nashville's 31st overall pick in last weekend's Draft, defenseman Tommy Bleyl, joins the show for his first PoP interview.
Preds Official Podcast: Draft and Development Camp and Free Agency, Oh My feat. Tommy Bleyl
Nashville's 31st Overall Pick Joins the Show as Development Camp and Offseason Moves Continue