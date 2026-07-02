Preds Official Podcast: Draft and Development Camp and Free Agency, Oh My feat. Tommy Bleyl

The busiest two weeks of the offseason continue, and the Preds Official Podcast has you covered. Brooks Bratten and Max Herz recap the 2026 NHL Draft and discuss all of Nashville's moves over the past few weeks with President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland at the helm. Plus, Nashville's 31st overall pick in last weekend's Draft, defenseman Tommy Bleyl, joins the show for his first PoP interview.

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