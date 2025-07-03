Bleyl, Puglisi Take Childhood Friendship From Upstate New York to Preds Development Camp

As Tommy Bleyl stated multiple times throughout Predators Development Camp, the duo is back together.

The pair Nashville’s 31st overall pick in last weekend’s NHL Draft is referring to includes him and fellow Predators draftee, Charlie Puglisi.

The two go way back - try just three years of age when they first met - having grown up in Glenville, N.Y. about 30 minutes outside of Albany.

Bleyl and Puglisi have been skating and playing hockey together for as long as they can remember. So, perhaps it was only fitting that the Predators selected them both in the 2026 Draft - Bleyl in the first round at No. 31, and Puglisi in the seventh round at No. 202 overall.

On Friday night of the Draft, it was Puglisi who was fired up to see his childhood friend’s name called. Less than 24 hours later, the roles were reversed.

“It was so cool,” Bleyl said. “I freaked out a little bit when I saw his name go. I immediately texted my family group chat, and I was like, ‘Charlie just went in the Draft,’ because I saw his name and I was really happy. But then when I looked left and saw the Predators logo [next to his name], and I was like 10 times happier… I’m really happy for him, and now that we're part of the same organization; it's kind of like we were a duo growing up, and now we're going to become a duo again.”