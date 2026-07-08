Following Trade From Dallas, Bourque Ready to Fill New Role with Preds

For Mavrik Bourque, playing hockey is like growing up on a dairy farm.

“You’ve got to show up every day, you’ve got to do your work, no matter what,” Bourque said Tuesday, comparing the sport to his childhood farm life in Quebec. “Sometimes you're tired, sometimes you don't feel the right way, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to get a job done… If you work hard and show up and compete, you're already ahead of most people.”

Bourque, a 24-year old forward, is bringing that mindset to his new job with the Nashville Predators.

The Preds acquired Bourque — along with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin — from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Nashville’s second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and Vegas’ third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft in a trade that was completed on July 1.

Nashville then signed the restricted free agent to a six-year, $33 million contract three days later.

“We believe he can play and be a good player in the middle of the ice, and I think that was probably the biggest draw for us,” Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland said regarding Bourque on July 1.

“He's a smart, petty hockey player - that's what he is. He's a good two-way guy, we think the arrow is still pointing up, and we intend to give him every shot at playing in the middle.”

The forward has played center his entire life, until last year. He recorded career-highs in goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) with Dallas in the 2025-26 season, his second NHL campaign.

“I'm looking forward to [having] a shot down the middle and [showing] what I can do down the middle,” Bourque said. “I believe I'm a better player down the middle, so I know what I’ve got to work on to be a good center in the NHL. I’ve always been a center, and I want to show that I can be a center again.”

Two weeks ago, MacFarland noted the importance of center depth in the lineup. Bourque is now yet another option for the Preds in the middle of the ice, and he’s eager to prove what he can do with the role.

“They put trust in me,” Bourque said. “I'm just looking to show them what I’ve got and deliver. As a young guy, [I’m] always grateful to receive a contract like that from a new team, and it means a lot… I'm just excited and looking forward to [showing] them why they [gave] me that contract and [showing] them that I can help the team and bring different facets of my game, different areas of my game that can help the team win games.”