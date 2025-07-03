Bright Future On Display as Preds Development Camp Concludes With Future Stars Game

In front of a full house at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Friday, the Predators prospects concluded Development Camp by putting on a show.

Wyatt Cullen - the 10th overall pick in last week’s NHL Draft - scored what proved to be the game-winner as Team Blue defeated Team Gold by a 2-1 final in the Future Stars Game presented by Ticketmaster, while Ryker Lee and Egor Surin showed off in the postgame shootout before the day was done.

And Predators fans weren’t the only ones left in awe at what they saw on the ice.

A few linemates felt the same way, too.

“It’s fun playing with him - like, he’s just so strong, and he's a man amongst boys out there,” Lee said of Surin. “It's pretty crazy the way he can get the puck for us, so it's awesome.”

“It's pretty unbelievable,” Cullen said of skating on a line with Lee and Surin. “They’re both unbelievable players. I kind of grew up a little bit watching Ryker Lee, a couple years of me playing against him. I think he's such a good player, and it would be super fun to play with him in the future.”