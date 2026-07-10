Recent Preds Draft Pick Graf Carving His Own Path

Nashville’s 2026 Fourth-Round Pick Excited For Next Step

Justin Graf Dev Camp 2026

© Nashville Predators

By Audrey Dayton
Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators got the right Graf.

At least that’s what Preds Amateur Scout Greg Dreschel texted Justin Graf after Nashville selected him in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft. His older brother, Collin, attended Preds Development Camp in 2023, and currently plays for the San Jose Sharks.

“First thing that Greg Dreschel texted me after I got drafted was, 'Got the right Graf,' so I thought that was kind of funny,” Graf recalled with a laugh at Development Camp. “I know they really wanted my brother, and I'm super excited to be here.”

Graf saw the news on his TV, surrounded by family and friends. And while Collin wasn’t there in person, the two shared a brotherly phone call shortly after Justin’s name was called. 

“It was super special,” Graf said. “He wasn't there with me, but he gave me a call. I think I called him back, maybe five minutes after, and talked to him, and maybe flexed on him a little bit, because he didn't get drafted. But he was super happy for me, and he likes Nashville.”

Graf’s path differs from his brother's. He played prep school hockey before jumping to the USHL last season. The center finished with 55 points (23g-32a) in 52 games to go along with a +8 rating.

“It was a focus over the summer on obviously my skills and being able to play faster,” Graf said. “That was a big jump from prep to the USHL, being able to skate faster, be heavier, and play faster. I think that allowed me to transition pretty quickly and have a good year.” 

That good year paid off when the Preds snagged Graf, marking a new chapter for the 18 year old. His game is still growing, and it’s one he calls his own. 

“[My game is] a little different,” Graf said, comparing himself to Collin. “I'm a playmaker. I’m someone who, when I have the puck, I want to make a play in the O-zone, and when I don't have it, [I’m] having a good stick and taking pucks away from guys.”

Justin Graf speaks to the media at Development Camp.

Besides draft status, Graf also holds the title of second-degree black belt over his brother, a hobby that’s influenced his hockey game.

“I started [martial arts] when I was really young, maybe like five, and I did it for a long time,” Graf said. “I'm a second-degree black belt now, and I think it just helped me with my body, like being able to take away from that and using hockey, and also mentality type of stuff, and being able to have good characteristics.”

There are still mental traits he shares with Collin though, like working hard to level up, one day at a time.

“Just getting better every day,” Graf said about his takeaways from Collin. “He was someone who wasn't looked on that highly growing up, and he didn't get drafted. He still just worked his way up and got better every day, and made it there.”

Graf took away more lessons at Preds Development Camp last week, ones he hopes to incorporate into his routine.

“I think [a] big thing is nutrition,” Graf said. “Making sure you have everything right to fuel your body, maintain your weight, especially during long seasons like the NHL. You got to be really dialed in on your nutrition, making sure you're fueled for every game and keeping your weight up.”

He added the staff has emphasized teaching what it means to be a professional hockey player, something he wants to take with him to Harvard in the fall. 

He’ll be joined by fellow Preds prospect Alex Huang, who will also be a freshman. 

Graf knows where he’s at in his developmental timeline, and right now he’s focused on being a sponge. The NCAA is the next stop for the forward, and he’s enjoyed his journey so far.

“It’s a balance, like you got to enjoy yourself too,” Graf said about the Dev Camp experience. “I'm not gonna make the team this year, so I'm trying to look good, but it's also learning a lot and being able to listen and take everything in.”

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