Recent Preds Draft Pick Graf Carving His Own Path

The Nashville Predators got the right Graf.

At least that’s what Preds Amateur Scout Greg Dreschel texted Justin Graf after Nashville selected him in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft. His older brother, Collin, attended Preds Development Camp in 2023, and currently plays for the San Jose Sharks.

“First thing that Greg Dreschel texted me after I got drafted was, 'Got the right Graf,' so I thought that was kind of funny,” Graf recalled with a laugh at Development Camp. “I know they really wanted my brother, and I'm super excited to be here.”

Graf saw the news on his TV, surrounded by family and friends. And while Collin wasn’t there in person, the two shared a brotherly phone call shortly after Justin’s name was called.

“It was super special,” Graf said. “He wasn't there with me, but he gave me a call. I think I called him back, maybe five minutes after, and talked to him, and maybe flexed on him a little bit, because he didn't get drafted. But he was super happy for me, and he likes Nashville.”

Graf’s path differs from his brother's. He played prep school hockey before jumping to the USHL last season. The center finished with 55 points (23g-32a) in 52 games to go along with a +8 rating.

“It was a focus over the summer on obviously my skills and being able to play faster,” Graf said. “That was a big jump from prep to the USHL, being able to skate faster, be heavier, and play faster. I think that allowed me to transition pretty quickly and have a good year.”

That good year paid off when the Preds snagged Graf, marking a new chapter for the 18 year old. His game is still growing, and it’s one he calls his own.

“[My game is] a little different,” Graf said, comparing himself to Collin. “I'm a playmaker. I’m someone who, when I have the puck, I want to make a play in the O-zone, and when I don't have it, [I’m] having a good stick and taking pucks away from guys.”