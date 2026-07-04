Predators Sign Mavrik Bourque to Six-Year, $33 Million Contract

Bourque Was Acquired via Trade, Along With Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, From Dallas on July 1

Predators Sign Mavrik Bourque to Six-Year Contract
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (July 4, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has signed forward Mavrik Bourque to a six-year, $33 million contract.

Bourque, 24 (1/8/02), was acquired by the Predators along with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Nashville’s second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and Vegas’ third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft on July 1. He recorded career highs in goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) in 2025-26 with the Stars while adding 79 hits and 147 shots in 82 games; his 20 goals were the fourth-most on Dallas.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward owns 66 points (31g-35a) in 156 career NHL games for the Stars after debuting in 2023-24. During his time in the AHL with Texas, Bourque recorded 129 points (47g-82a) in 147 outings, leading the AHL in points in 2023-24 with 77 (26g-51a) in 71 games played, earning the league’s Most Valuable Player award. The forward has played in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests, scoring one goal in 14:02 of average ice time. 

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