Preds Prospect Martin Eager to Join NHL, Knows What to Expect

Nashville Predators prospect Brady Martin had a busy year.

After hearing his name called by the Preds, the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft flew from his family farm in Ontario to Nashville, taking part in his first Preds Development Camp.

The forward stayed in Nashville through Rookie Camp and made the Opening Night roster as an 18-year-old rookie while spending some time residing at Filip Forsberg’s house. Martin played three games, earning his first NHL point with an assist.

To prioritize his development, Martin was sent back to the Ontario Hockey League, where he captained the Soo Greyhounds, averaging a point-per-game in the regular season (24) and playoffs (10).

He also spent time repping Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship (8p in 6 GP), eventually ending his season in the AHL by joining the Milwaukee Admirals for three postseason contests.

“I played on a bunch of different teams, but it was cool to get the experience of World Juniors, and then ending in Milwaukee and playing a couple games there,” Martin said during the 2026 edition of Preds Development Camp. “It was good for me to kind of get a taste of that and know what to expect moving forward.”

Martin also benefited from his brief stint in Nashville, and the leadership from the NHL players around him.

“It was a huge help,” Martin said on starting last season with the Preds. “The guys that I was playing with and that I had surrounding me [were] a big help, and just to push me and know what to expect when I come back. Hopefully, I have a better chance at cracking (the NHL roster) this year.”

His experiences taught him more about the player he is, and where he needs to grow.

“I used to get away with just being myself and being skilled and bigger than everyone,” Martin said. “But in the NHL, everyone is big and strong and fast, so you’ve got to move to that next level, and train hard and be ready to work and compete.”