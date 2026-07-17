Predators Hire Matt Calvert as Forward Development Coach

Nashville, Tenn. (July 17, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that Matt Calvert has been hired as Forward Development Coach. In this role, Calvert will assist Predators Assistant General Manager, Milwaukee Admirals General Manager and Director of Player Development Scott Nichol in following and evaluating forward prospects drafted and signed by Nashville, helping them with their maturation process into NHL players by focusing on nutrition, off-ice workouts and conditioning, practice habits and game performance.

Calvert, 36 (12/24/89), joins the Predators organization after serving as co-founder and director of recruitment and development for CAL Sports Management. A former NHL player, Calvert retired in July 2021 after playing 11 seasons for Columbus and Colorado, posting 203 points (95g-108a) in 566 career games. The forward additionally played for the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings from 2007-10, serving as captain in his final season while being named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team in 2009-10. He spent one season as Brandon’s development coach in 2021-22.

Originally selected by Columbus in the fifth round (127th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, the Brandon, Manitoba, native played for the Blue Jackets and Avalanche during MacFarland’s tenures as assistant general manager for both teams. He recorded a career-high 26 points (11g-15a) in 2018-19 with Colorado and hit the 20-point mark in seven of his NHL campaigns.

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