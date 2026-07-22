Preds Prospect Huang Wraps Up Strong Junior Career, Looks Towards NCAA

Becoming an NHL Draft pick was one impressive accomplishment for Alex Huang last summer. Earning an acceptance into Harvard University just happens to be another for the young defenseman.

Huang - selected by the Nashville Predators in the 2025 NHL Draft (4th round, 122nd overall) - concluded his final season of junior hockey with a QMJHL Championship last spring. He will attend Harvard in the fall, making his NCAA debut.

The Ivy League decision was a discussion between his family, agent and the Preds.

“We were working as a team to find what's best for me on the hockey side and also on the academic side,” Huang said on June 30 during his second Preds Development Camp. “Harvard's not just a great place for hockey and for school, it's also a great place to evolve and grow up as a person.”

The 18 year old tallied 70 points in 62 regular-season games last season, holding a +58 rating throughout the year. He then posted 19 points (2g-17a) in 20 playoff games to help the Chicoutimi Saguenéens win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy.

The QMJHL title was a full-circle moment for Huang - he was drafted to Chicoutimi three years ago and had been there ever since.

“We just became brothers, and to win it all in the end, it was a great feeling,” Huang said. “At the Memorial Cup, we didn't get the result we wanted, but it was still a great experience playing high-end talent.”

Huang enjoyed competing amongst the best in the tournament, which included fellow Preds prospects Cameron Reid (Kitchener) and Hiroki Gojsic (Kelowna). Huang and his team were eliminated by Reid and the Kitchener Rangers, the eventual Memorial Cup Champions.

The group shared a reunion at Development Camp, a mix of teaming up and competing against each other - like they’ve been doing for years.

“You try to go hard on them, even though you're from the same team, and you try not to let them do too much,” Huang said. “It just shows how great this organization has developed their players, and I think that three of the four teams had Preds prospects at the Mem Cup, so it’s just a great thing to play them, because you know them already. Me and Cameron, we go way back. We won the U-17 [World Championship] and the [Ivan] Hlinka [Tournament] together [with Team Canada], so just to play them on their stage, it's also great.”