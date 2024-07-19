Predators Set to Host Smashville Summer Open House on Saturday

Free Event Includes Used Equipment Sale, Locker Room Tours, Summer Treats, Photo Ops & More

Smashville Open House

© Kaitlyn Hungerford

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Beat the summer heat and celebrate the Nashville Predators’ thrilling day of signings and extensions - as well as the upcoming 2024-25 campaign - at the Smashville Summer Open House on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

From 12-3 p.m. CT, Smashville can shop great deals at the fan-favorite used equipment sale, take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Predators locker room, snap photos with GNASH, enjoy summer treats, participate in fun activities and plenty more at the free event.

Of course, the fun starts early for Smashville Loyal members, who can enter the arena and enjoy all the festivities at 501 Broadway during an exclusive window from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. CT. 

Not Smashville Loyal yet? No problem.

With another exciting season of Smashville hockey just around the corner, Predators ticketing representatives will be at the arena Saturday to make sure no one misses a second of the action.

Available exclusively at the Smashville Summer Open House, the first 91 fans to purchase Full Season Ticket plans will receive a signed Steven Stamkos puck, while the first 76 fans to purchase Half Season Ticket plans will receive a signed Brady Skjei puck.

Click here to RSVP to the Open House and to schedule an appointment with a representative and visit NashvillePredators.com/OpenHouse for more information.

