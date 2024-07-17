Joining Predators Blue Line 'A Pretty Easy Decision' for Veteran Defenseman Brady Skjei

Skjei’s signing came on a landslide opening day of free agency that saw Predators General Manager Barry Trotz ink deals with big name players like Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault and extend his franchise’s star goaltender by eight more years.

Watching those signings and seeing Nashville’s bright trajectory from last year’s campaign all made Skjei’s decision an easy one once the defenseman officially became an unrestricted free agent two and half weeks ago.

“That was a huge thing for me,” Skjei said. “I think you can even look before the signings on July 1, at the youth in this organization and the skill they have up here, and even in the AHL and in the farm system - the team is going to be good for a while and make playoff runs in the future. And adding the guys that we did on July 1 can just hopefully speed that up pretty quickly. I think it's going to be a very exciting few years here in Nashville.”

A seasoned, well-rounded defenseman of 609 career NHL games and 76 career Stanley Cup Playoffs contests, Skjei fills a hole left by the trade of Ryan McDonagh back to Tampa Bay and provides Head Coach Andrew Brunette another trusted asset on Nashville’s penalty kill.

He’s no slouch on the man-advantage, either.

Last season, Skjei established a career high and finished second among Hurricanes blueliners in power-play points with 12 (1g-11a); Skjei was additionally one of just eight NHL defensemen to record both a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal during the 2023-24 campaign.

“Special teams are so important,” Skjei said. “You see that in the playoffs. These teams that make runs, they're all clicking. The last couple of years, I’ve gotten more of an opportunity on the power play, which is obviously a lot of fun. Being able to jump out there and try to produce for your team is huge. I don't see myself being in front of Roman Josi, so I'm gonna try to stay behind that, but definitely the penalty kill is somewhere I've been my whole career, and I've taken pride in that. And the power play is just kind of a bonus. So, I think I can add a little bit of both.”