Joining Predators Blue Line 'A Pretty Easy Decision' for Veteran Defenseman Brady Skjei

Get excited, Smashville. The newest member of the Nashville Predators defensive corps just arrived.
After signing with the Predators as a free agent on July 1, veteran NHL defenseman Brady Skjei arrived in the Music City on Wednesday alongside fellow free agent acquisition and new teammate Scott Wedgewood to shake hands and familiarize himself with his new locale.
While Predators fans should be buzzing over Skjei and what he has to offer - especially following a 2023-24 season that saw him establish a career high in points (47 in 80 GP) with the Carolina Hurricanes - the blueliner is feeling much of the same excitement on his side of the table ahead of his first season in Gold and Navy.
“I’ve played here as a guest on the visiting team and I always knew Nashville was at the top of the list,” Skjei said at a press conference on Wednesday. “I've heard other guys say it checks all the boxes, and that's completely true. I knew it was a team that I wanted to play for and a team that in the future has a chance to win, and obviously with the signings that they made on July 1, it just makes it even more of a place that you want to be. So, it was a pretty easy decision for me when I heard them call me that I wanted to be here in Nashville.”