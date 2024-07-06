Predators 'Future Stars' Shine in Development Camp Finale

Indeed, though each of Nashville’s prospects will continue their development journeys far from the Music City this season, they’ll all return to their respective teams with a week’s worth of NHL knowledge and resources under their belts.

“It was an awesome week,” Lind said. “I had so much fun here, and all the coaches and staff, I couldn't thank them enough. This week, for me, was about getting bigger and stronger, and honestly, just learning from the coaches and the experience, and even picking up little things from other guys' games. They're all very good prospects, and we're all here for a reason.”

“This is a great organization,” Gibson said. “They pride themselves on the work ethic and the little decisions. Our slogan this week was ‘The Standard,’ and we talked a lot about that. And getting to know what they want out of us is huge. If we put all those things together, that can help us get to that next level and help us achieve our goals.”

A number of Nashville’s Development Camp attendees will return to the Music City for Rookie Camp and the ensuing rookie tournament, set for Ford Ice Center Bellevue in September.

More information, including dates and final rosters, will be announced soon.