Trotz Signals Confidence in Predators Future After Electrifying Start to Free Agency: 'We're Very Determined to Win'

Trotz continued to dump gasoline on the fire with Marchessault, adding the 2023 Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy winner - as well as Vegas’ leading goal-scorer during the 2023-24 campaign - with a five-year, $27.5 million deal.

Finally, the Predators GM wanted to lock up his existing franchise pieces, first doing so by extending the second-winningest netminder in team history to an eight-year, $61.92 million contract - set to begin next season - then 2022 NHL All-Rookie Team defenseman Alexandre Carrier at three years and $11.25 million.

By the time Trotz exited Bridgestone Arena for the evening, the Predators had spent a whopping $115.5 million in perhaps a telling sign of the confidence felt inside Nashville’s front office for what’s to come.

“They're all very important players that we signed today,” Trotz said. “And at the end of the day, I've known and coached against these players. I know that they all have hard skill, they're determined and they're high-skill players that compete at a very high level. And so, hopefully the plan for us is we put these guys in place, and we'll be very fortunate [to do so].”

Monday’s landslide of top-tier signings was, in no short order, the result of a carefully orchestrated, two-year restructuring - the benefits of which could be monumental in the months to come.

“It's pretty remarkable when you sit back and see what we did last year, see the dead cap space that we have and see what we just did,” Trotz said. “And that's a tribute to all the hard work that [retired Predators General Manager] David Poile put in before me to set this up. We made some good-value signings and we let it sort of come to the forefront today where we could take our shots… And that's what we tried to accomplish.”

It’s a signal of sorts, too - one sent to the hockey world and Predators fans alike - of just how serious the Predators are about achieving their ultimate goal.

Of course, it all remains intangible until the puck drops on the 2024-25 season and Smashville gets to see just what their new team is made of.

“Someday we're going to have that parade on Broadway,” Trotz said. “Once you’ve done it, it's addicting. You start looking at the number of guys we have on our team who have done it, and they pull you along. And hopefully they're able to pull us along and pull all our young guys along until, hopefully, we can have that moment.”