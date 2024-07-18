Predators Sign Adam Wilsby to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Defenseman Posted Career-High 21 Points for Admirals Last Season

Nashville, Tenn. (July 18, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Adam Wilsby to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level. 

Wilsby, 23 (8/7/00), recently completed his second full season with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, posting a career-high 21 points (8g-13a) in 61 games. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound defenseman shared the lead among Milwaukee blueliners in goals with a career-high eight, two of which stood as game-winners in 2023-24; he also was fourth among team defensemen in points and seventh on the Admirals in plus-minus (+17). Wilsby helped the Admirals reach the Western Conference Final for the second straight seasons, where he tallied three assists in 15 games. In two seasons with Milwaukee, Wilsby has skated in 133 games and recorded 39 points (9g-30a).

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wilsby skated in 109 career SHL games for Skellefteå from 2018-22 before continuing his career in North America. The Stockholm, Sweden, native completed his first full professional season in 2020-21, recording 18 points (6g-12a) in 48 games, the second-most among team defensemen, and added two assists in 12 postseason contests. Wilsby played portions of four seasons with Skellefteå’s U-20 side from 2016-20, serving as an alternate captain in 2018-19, and during the 2019-20 campaign had 30 points (3g-27a) in 41 games with Södertälje in the HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden. His 27 assists with Södertälje stood as the most by a U-20 skater in the HockeyAllsvenskan that season.

