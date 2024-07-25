Predators Sign Spencer Stastney to Two-Year Contract

Defenseman Skated in 20 NHL Games for Nashville in 2023-24, Including First Three Career Playoff Contests

Signed-2425Template-Stastney_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (July 25, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Spencer Stastney to a two-year contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level in 2024-25 (two-way) and $825,000 at the NHL level in 2025-26 (one-way).

Stastney, 24 (1/4/00), played in a career-high 20 NHL games for the Predators in 2023-24, recording four points (2g-2a) and a +9 rating, the third-highest among team blueliners. The 6-foot, 184-pound defenseman, who scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 24 at St. Louis, also appeared in his first three career Stanley Cup Playoff games during Nashville’s first-round series against Vancouver. At the AHL level, Stastney posted 20 points (5g-15a) in 44 contests and represented the Milwaukee Admirals at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.

Originally selected by Nashville in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Stastney has six points (2g-4a) and a +14 rating in 28 career games since debuting with the Predators in 2022-23. He also owns 33 points (10g-23a) in 102 career AHL appearances with Milwaukee, including six points (1g-5a) in 26 postseason contests. Prior to turning pro, Stastney posted 63 points (16g-47a) in 143 games for the University of Notre Dame from 2018-22 and earned multiple awards, including Second Team All-Big Ten in 2020-21 and a spot on the 2019 Big Ten All-Tournament Team. The Mequon, Wis., native represented his country at the 2020 World Junior Championship and took home a silver at the 2018 U-18 World Championship; he also spent two seasons skating for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program from 2016-18.

