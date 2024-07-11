Carrier Embraces Expectations After Re-Signing With Predators 

Free agency can be an uncertain time for players – especially when it’s their first rodeo.

Coming off his fourth season as a full-time NHL player in 2023-24, Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier felt all the emotions of being a first-time free agent. He was locked up quickly, however, by the team that drafted him, as the 27-year-old Quebec City, Que., native signed a three-year, $11.25 million contract to remain in Nashville on July 1.

“The team we have, the season we had [in 2023-24], the coaching staff, the vision they have for us to play was exciting,” Carrier said via Zoom on Tuesday. “To grow in [Andrew Brunette’s] system and grow with that team, and, obviously, the city of Nashville – the fans are amazing – for me, it was a no-brainer to come back. All that adding up was a great place to play and a great place to get to my full potential.”

It was a stressful time for Carrier with an unknown future as July 1 approached. The off-ice aspect of the game was a learning experience for him.

“It’s part of the process,” Carrier said. “The business side of it, you never know what's going to happen. I was stressed, I was nervous, but at the end of the day, I was very happy we made it back to Nashville."

Carrier’s relationship with Head Coach Andrew Brunette and his vision for the team contributed to his desire to re-sign with the Predators.

“He played the game, so we understood the business part of it,” Carrier said. “I think he wanted me to come back as well, and I was glad when he called me and told me I was back. I was super excited to be back here with him.”

Carrier recorded 20 points (4g-16a) in 73 games with the Predators last season, a two-goal, nine-assist and 11-point improvement compared to the 2022-23 campaign for the 5-foot-11, 174-pound blueliner. In the Predators’ first-round series against the Canucks, he recorded three points (1g-2a) in six contests and scored the game-winner in Game 5 at Vancouver.

Originally selected by the Predators in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Carrier has skated in 217 games for the Predators since debuting in 2016-17, recording 62 points (10g-52a) and a +39 rating.

After a season in which he averaged 18:48 of ice time – the third-most among team defensemen – Carrier reiterated the importance of staying in shape in the offseason as he continues playing.

“When you get to a certain age, you don't really get that much faster, but your endurance can be better and all of that,” Carrier said. “We talked at the end of the season about breakouts. I want to be quicker on my edges, escape more, and stuff like that.”

Predators fans know Carrier as a blueliner willing to sacrifice his body to prevent scoring chances, finishing third on Nashville with a career-high 137 blocked shots last season. This offseason, refining his ability to generate offense has been a training focus.

“I take a lot of pride in defending,” Carrier said. “But, playing big minutes against the top line on the other side, if I can bring more offense with my shot, just having a mentality shoot more and finding ways to create from the blue line, those [are some] things that I'm working on,” Carrier said.

After falling in a hard-fought series with Vancouver in the first round, Carrier said that he's embracing the new expectations placed on the team for the upcoming campaign. In addition to signing Carrier, the Predators also locked up goaltender Juuse Saros to an eight-year, $61.92 million contract that begins in the 2025-26 season. General Manager Barry Trotz then made a huge splash in free agency, signing two-time Stanley Cup champion Steven Stamkos, Conn Smythe and Cup winner Jonathan Marchessault, two-way defenseman Brady Skjei and veteran goaltender Scott Wedgewood.

“I think people didn't see us in the playoffs and we made it to the playoff,” Carrier said. “So now I think expectations are going to be different. But as a competitor as an athlete, that's what you want. You want people to expect big things and you want to show up for those big moments."

“It just motivates me even more to be on top of my game when training camp starts. We can really continue to build what we were building last year.”