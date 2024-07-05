Meet Your Coaches: Predators Prospects Benefit From Veteran Expertise During Development Camp

Since Predators Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Development Scott Nichol landed in Nashville’s front office over a decade ago, the Music City has changed almost unrecognizably around him.

On the ice at Centennial Sportsplex, Predators Development Camp is no exception.

“We’ve got five goalies coaches and four player development guys, and I look down the ice and see all our Milwaukee coaches out there, our development coaches are skating,” Predators Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Development Scott Nichol said. “When I first started, I was the only one out there. So, I think it's great the resources that our kids have now, and that's what we keep reiterating to them. Lean on the staff, because we're all here for you, and we have lots of good knowledge.”

Attending his first Predators Development Camp since being acquired at the NHL trade deadline earlier this year, defensive prospect Jeremy Hanzel hopes to step up his physical game when he makes his professional North American debut this season.

In Stanley Cup champion and Defense Development Coach Rob Scuderi, as well as former Predators blueliner and current Pro Development Coach Mark Borowiecki, Hanzel has been able to start making his goal a reality.

“They’ve been unreal,” Hanzel said. “Everyone here has just been so resourceful. And I'm just trying to be a sponge and take everything in from everyone I can.”

The same has been true for Predators first-round pick Tanner Molendyk, who stepped onto the ice on Tuesday for the first time in months. Nashville’s development coaches were there to help him along.

“They’re huge,” he said. “Scuderi has just been talking to me about all-year kind of stuff, just chatting and seeing how things are going. And then Boro is Boro, he’s hilarious and he’s just a ton of fun to be around.”

Nashville's on-ice coaching staff isn't limited to the blueline.

Between the pipes, newly hired Director of Goaltending Mitch Korn works alongside Predators Goalie Coach Ben Vanderklok, Milwaukee Admirals Goalie Coach Jason Barron and retired franchise legend and European Development Coach Pekka Rinne.