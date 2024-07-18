Embracing the Fanbase and Smashville Culture, Wedgewood Says ‘You Can’t Not Be Excited’ for the Future

Goaltender Signed Two-Year, $3 Million Contract with Nashville on July 1

© Rebekah Mohrmann

By Carter Gledhill
@carter_gleds Nashville Predators

Since July 1, it’s been an exciting time in Smashville.

Two-time Stanley Cup Champion Steven Stamkos donned the Gold and Navy and has his sights set on a deep postseason run; Cup winner and Conn Smythe Trophy recipient Jonathan Marchessault described Nashville as “the best of both worlds;” and veteran blueliner Brady Skjei called his signing a decidedly “easy decision.”

On Wednesday, flanked by one of his new teammates, goaltender Scott Wedgewood got his turn in the spotlight.

His message was clear - the Nashville Predators are the real deal.

“When you bring in proven winners and guys who have been on deep runs, you're right in the thick of it and ready to go at any point in time,” Wedgewood said at his introductory press conference on Wednesday. “You can’t not be excited. With the youth and the skill that this team possesses, it's going to be fun to watch.”

Wedgewood, Skjei Talk Signing with Nashville

The 31-year-old goaltender landed a deal at the start of free agency, agreeing to a two-year, $3 million contract with the Predators. After being traded to Dallas in March 2022 and signing for two years with the Stars, the latest contract with his signature marked a new beginning for Wedgewood.

“When the phones opened and Nashville was looking to add, it was obviously tricky,” Wedgewood said. “Then to keep my head above water like I did for a long time to earn that contract and now obviously, something that was a long time coming. I thought about me and my family, it’s very rewarding for what the journey has been.”

Wedgewood started 28 games and appeared in 32 for the Stars last season, winning a career-high 16 games (16-7-5) with a 2.85 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound netminder made at least 30 saves in seven of his appearances, headlined by a career-high 46-save performance on Nov. 2 at Edmonton. He also recorded a 10-game point streak for Dallas from Nov. 2-Dec. 23, going 8-0-2.

He had conversations with Predators Director of Goaltending Mitch Korn and Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok the day he signed with the team. Talking shop and reconnecting, the newest addition to the goaltender room is ready to be a part of the process and help a winning organization that has made the playoffs in nine of the last 10 campaigns. 

“I've seen from Milwaukee and this whole organization that there will be a lineup you expect to win going into every night,” Wedgewood said. “That’s huge as a pillar. It's a good mindset and a good competition for the whole team.”

Bridgestone Arena is familiar territory coming from division rival Dallas. The electrifying atmosphere, fan involvement and aftermath of a Predators goal makes it difficult to be between the pipes as an opposing netminder. 

That’s not the case for Wedgewood anymore, as he’s ready to embrace the hometown crowd and the Smashville culture.

 “When you get to play for a passionate crowd, you want to come here and play for the fans,” Wedgewood said. “It's a fun place to play. I’m obviously excited to be on the other side of it, for sure.”

