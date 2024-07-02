Predators Announce 2024-25 NHL Season Schedule; Home Opener Set for Oct. 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 2, 2024) – The Nashville Predators will begin their 2024-25 season presented by Regions Bank – their 27th as an NHL franchise – at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 10 against the Dallas Stars.

Nashville rounds out its October schedule with three more games away from home and six more at Bridgestone Arena. After the home opener, the Predators will take on Detroit on the road (Oct. 12); return to Nashville for a four-game homestand from Oct. 15-22, welcoming Seattle, Edmonton, Detroit and Boston and then venture to Chicago to face the Blackhawks (Oct. 25). The Preds will close out the month with a trip to Tampa Bay (Oct. 28) where Steven Stamkos will face his former team for the first time before hosting the Edmonton Oilers at home on Oct. 31.

November continues with a two-game homestand (Nov. 2-4) against Colorado and Los Angeles before hitting the road to face Washington (Nov. 6) and the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (Nov. 7). Nashville will host the League’s newest team - Utah Hockey Club - in their first matchup of the season on Nov. 9 before leaving for a five-game road trip (Nov. 11-20), the team’s second-longest of the season, to face Colorado, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle. Following a game at Bridgestone Arena against Winnipeg (Nov. 23), the Predators conclude the month with a trip to New Jersey (Nov. 25) and will host Philadelphia (Nov. 27) and Tampa Bay (Nov. 29), with the Lightning game serving as former defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s first trip back in town with his new team.

Nashville will play 13 total games in December, including five at home and eight on the road. The Predators will travel to Toronto (Dec. 4), Montreal (Dec. 5) and Ottawa (Dec. 7) before hosting Calgary (Dec. 10). The team’s second road trip of the month sees them play Dallas (Dec. 12) and Colorado (Dec. 14); Nashville will then host the New York Rangers (Dec. 17), Pittsburgh (Dec. 19) and Los Angeles (Dec. 21) followed by Predators defenseman Brady Skjei’s former team, the Carolina Hurricanes (Dec. 23), at Bridgestone Arena. The Preds will close out the calendar year on the road with visits to St. Louis (Dec. 27), Winnipeg (Dec. 30) and Minnesota (Dec. 31).

The month of January features 12 games split evenly with six on the road and six at home, starting off in Vancouver (Jan. 3), Calgary (Jan. 4) and Winnipeg (Jan. 7). Nashville will then host five games at Bridgestone Arena – tied for the longest homestand of the season – against Washington (Jan. 11), Vegas (Jan. 14), Chicago (Jan. 16), Minnesota (Jan. 18) and San Jose (Jan. 21). After a trip to San Jose (Jan. 23), Nashville visits Anaheim (Jan. 25) before returning home to play Vancouver (Jan. 29) and closing out the month on the road in Buffalo (Jan. 31).

February features six contests at Bridgestone Arena and two on the road, including a nearly two week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament from Feb. 12-20. Nashville will start the month on the road in Pittsburgh (Feb. 1), return home to face Ottawa (Feb. 3) and end with a back-to-back set against Chicago (Feb. 7) and Buffalo (Feb. 8) before heading into the international tournament. Coming out of the break, Nashville rolls into a four-game homestand welcoming Colorado (Feb. 22), New Jersey (Feb. 23), Florida (Feb. 25) and Winnipeg (Feb. 27).

March – the busiest month for the Predators – will have 16 total games, including seven at home and nine on the road. Following a three-game road trip (March 1-4), Nashville returns home for a two-game homestand, welcoming Seattle (March 6) and Chicago (March 8). The team then departs to face San Jose (March 11), Anaheim (March 14) and Los Angeles (March 15) on the road before meeting St. Louis (March 18), Anaheim (March 20) and Toronto (March 22) at home. The road-heavy month rounds out with games at St. Louis (March 23) and Carolina (March 25) and then head back home to Nashville. The team hosts St. Louis on March 27, and Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault will face his former team for the first time of the season on March 29 with a meeting against Vegas at Bridgestone Arena; the month will end on the road at Philadelphia (March 31).

April – the final month of the regular season – sees Nashville play eight times, beginning on the road at Columbus (April 1) and Dallas (April 3). After two meetings at Bridgestone Arena against Montreal (April 6) and the New York Islanders (April 8), the Predators will take on Utah (April 10) and Vegas (April 12) before returning home to face Utah again (April 14) and close out the 2024-25 campaign at home against Dallas on April 16.

Nashville Predators single game tickets will go on sale beginning Aug. 28 to the public. Presale begins Aug. 27, and fans can sign up for This Week in Smashville to receive exclusive presale access.

Click here to view a printable version of the 2024-25 regular season schedule.

Quick Hits

  • The Predators play home games at Bridgestone Arena 13 times on Saturday, 9 times on Thursday, 9 times on Tuesday, four times on Monday, three times on Wednesday, two on Sunday and one time on Friday.
  • Nashville has two season-long five-game homestands on the schedule: Jan. 11-21 (Washington, Vegas, Chicago, Minnesota, San Jose) and Feb. 8-27 (Buffalo, Colorado, New Jersey, Florida, Winnipeg).
  • The team has a season long six-game road trip from Dec. 27-Jan. 7 (St. Louis, Winnipeg, Minnesota, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg).
  • Most games in a single month – March (16); most home games in a single month – October/March (7); most road games in a single month – March (9).
  • The schedule features 14 back-to-backs, including nine road-road; two road-home; two home-road and one home-home.

2024-25 Predators Regular Season Schedule

DATE
TIME (ALL CT)
OPPONENT

Oct. 10

7 p.m.

Dallas

Oct. 12

6 p.m.

at Detroit

Oct. 15

7 p.m.

Seattle

Oct. 17

7 p.m.

Edmonton

Oct. 19

1 p.m.

Detroit

Oct. 22

7:30 p.m.

Boston

Oct. 25

7:30 p.m.

at Chicago

Oct. 26

7 p.m.

Columbus

Oct. 28

6 p.m.

at Tampa Bay

Oct. 31

7 p.m.

Edmonton

Nov. 2

7 p.m.

Colorado

Nov. 4

7 p.m.

Los Angeles

Nov. 6

6 p.m.

at Washington

Nov. 7

6 p.m.

at Florida

Nov. 9

7 p.m.

Utah

Nov. 11

8 p.m.

at Colorado

Nov. 14

8 p.m.

at Edmonton

Nov. 15

8 p.m.

at Calgary

Nov. 17

7 p.m.

at Vancouver

Nov. 20

9 p.m.

at Seattle

Nov. 23

6 p.m.

Winnipeg

Nov. 25

6 p.m.

at New Jersey

Nov. 27

7 p.m.

Philadelphia

Nov. 29

2 p.m.

Tampa Bay

Nov. 30

7 p.m.

at Minnesota

Dec. 4

6:30 p.m.

at Toronto

Dec. 5

6 p.m.

at Montreal

Dec. 7

6 p.m.

at Ottawa

Dec. 10

7 p.m.

Calgary

Dec. 12

7 p.m.

at Dallas

Dec. 14

8 p.m.

at Colorado

Dec. 17

7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers

Dec. 19

7 p.m.

Pittsburgh

Dec. 21

12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles

Dec. 23

7 p.m.

Carolina

Dec. 27

7 p.m.

at St. Louis

Dec. 30

6:30 p.m.

at Winnipeg

Dec. 31

7 p.m.

at Minnesota

Jan. 3

8 p.m.

at Vancouver

Jan. 4

6 p.m.

at Calgary

Jan. 7

7 p.m.

at Winnipeg

Jan. 11

7 p.m.

Washington

Jan. 14

7 p.m.

Vegas

Jan. 16

7 p.m.

Chicago

Jan. 18

7 p.m.

Minnesota

Jan. 21

7 p.m.

San Jose

Jan. 23

9:30 p.m.

at San Jose

Jan. 25

9 p.m.

at Anaheim

Jan. 29

8 p.m.

Vancouver

Jan. 31

6 p.m.

at Buffalo

Feb. 1

6 p.m.

at Pittsburgh

Feb. 3

6:30 p.m.

Ottawa

Feb. 7

7:30 p.m.

at Chicago

Feb. 8

7 p.m.

Buffalo

Feb. 22

5 p.m.

Colorado

Feb. 23

5 p.m.

New Jersey

Feb. 25

7 p.m.

Florida

Feb. 27

7 p.m.

Winnipeg

March 1

11:30 a.m.

at N.Y. Islanders

March 2

6 p.m.

at N.Y. Rangers

March 4

7 p.m.

at Boston

March 6

7 p.m.

Seattle

March 8

7 p.m.

Chicago

March 11

9:30 p.m.

at San Jose

March 14

9 p.m.

at Anaheim

March 15

7 p.m.

at Los Angeles

March 18

7 p.m.

St. Louis

March 20

7 p.m.

Anaheim

March 22

6 p.m.

Toronto

March 23

5 p.m.

at St. Louis

March 25

6 p.m.

at Carolina

March 27

7 p.m.

St. Louis

March 29

5:30 p.m.

Vegas

March 31

6 p.m.

at Philadelphia

April 1

6 p.m.

at Columbus

April 3

7 p.m.

at Dallas

April 6

6 p.m.

Montreal

April 8

7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders

April 10

8 p.m.

at Utah

April 12

9 p.m.

at Vegas

April 14

7 p.m.

Utah

April 16

7 p.m.

Dallas

