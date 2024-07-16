Arriving in Smashville, Stamkos Eagerly Awaits New Start with Predators: 'The Excitement is Real Now'

Once he officially makes the move, there’ll be hockey to play, goals to score and glittering franchise milestones to accomplish. As Tampa Bay’s all-time leader in goals (555) and points (1,137), Stamkos is eager to get waist deep into Head Coach Andrew Brunette’s fast-paced, offensive-first system.

“The style of play, it’s offensively-minded in the sense where it's not run and gun, it's a system where he wants defensemen to move the puck up to the forwards as quickly as possible and get the puck into some of the skilled players hands, and we kind of go from there. So, when you're looking for a team to go to, you look at the different pieces of the puzzle. And the goaltending the defensemen, the elite forwards - Nashville had all of that. And you throw in the family aspect and all those different things, but from a hockey perspective, I thought that was a really good fit in terms of being able to play with some really skilled players and be on the ice in situations with some really talented defensemen, and I'm looking forward to that.”

Though it’ll be uncertain exactly where Stamkos will be inserted into Nashville’s lineup until the puck drops at 501 Broadway this October, Smashville can safely anticipate seeing Tampa Bay’s all-time leader in power-play goals (214) featured prominently on the Predators’ special teams unit, which finished 16th in the NHL last season.

Stamkos, who led the NHL’s best power play unit with 19 goals last season and recorded double digits in power-play markers in his last seven campaigns, is excited to contribute there, too.

“That's a part of the game that I really enjoy,” he said. “Special teams is huge, especially in today's game with the amount of opportunities that you get, and you see it, especially come crunch time in the playoffs, where it can win you a series and it can lose you a series. So, the PK and PP are certainly very important. I’ve been in the same spot for a lot of years on the power play and intend to be in that position… I've been pretty blessed to play with some amazing players over the years in Tampa and when we were looking for potential teams, Nashville fit that bill. You look at a guy who's going to have the puck a lot up top in Roman Josi, and I’m just looking forward to playing with guys of his caliber - Forsberg, O’Reilly, Nyquist, Marchessault is here now. There's so many different combinations I think that can be thrown out there, but it’s certainly an area that I'm very comfortable in and hope to have the same type of production.”

Of course, all of it is in pursuit of the same trophy Stamkos has lifted twice before.

Joining a Predators roster primed with four different Stanley Cup Champions, two Conn Smythe Trophy winners and plenty of promising young talent, Stamkos is confident his new team has enough to turn heads come springtime in Music City.

“We want to win a Stanley Cup,” Stamkos said. “That's why we play the game, and I think some people are sometimes afraid to say that and it heightens expectations. But at the end of the day, I've always been a big believer that you have to believe that you can do it in order to achieve it… So, the expectation will be to make the playoffs and go on a run and I think that's a pretty fair assessment of what this group can accomplish.”