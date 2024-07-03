Predators Sign Kieffer Bellows to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 3, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Bellows, 26 (6/10/98), spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Toronto Marlies, where he set AHL career highs in goals (27), assists (22) and points (49). His 27 goals were tied for the second-most on the Marlies; his 49 points were the fifth-most. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward also skated in three Calder Cup Playoff games for Toronto, his first AHL playoff action since 2018-19.

Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Bellows has appeared in 95 career NHL games, recording 28 points (14g-14a). His best statistical season in the NHL came in 2021-22 with the Islanders after posting 19 points (6g-13a) in 45 games. Bellows, who played for Boston University and the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks before turning pro, is the son of former NHL player and Stanley Cup champion Brian Bellows.