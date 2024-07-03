Marchessault Eager to Bring Championship Pedigree to Nashville: 'The Future is Promising'

Marchessault won’t be arriving in the Music City by himself, either.

As the 33-year-old forward finalized his terms with Nashville on Monday, whispers of another potential deal with former teammate and two-time Stanley Cup champion Steven Stamkos reached Marchessault’s camp.

Bypassing the rumors and speculation, Marchessault went straight to the source and dialed his former teammate of two seasons.

“I was like, ‘Hey, are you signing in Nashville?’ He said, ‘Yeah,’ and I was just like, ‘Oh, me too.’” Marchessault smiled. “After that, it was all perfect. We're going to go through the process of looking for homes, looking at schools and all that. That's just kind of how it worked out.”

Their off-ice chemistry still fresh as it was nine years ago, time will tell how much it’ll translate on the ice when the pair of prolific goal-scorers make their debuts in Gold and Navy in a few short months.

Marchessault, among many others, is already feeling optimistic.

“I’ve been able to play with a lot of good players in my career, and Steven is definitely going to be up there,” Marchessault said. "He achieved a lot of things with the Lightning, he’s done a lot and it's quite impressive, the player that he is today. And hopefully we can come in and help the team. It’s definitely a game-changer, and I think Nashville should be really excited to have him there on their side.”

Modesty notwithstanding, Nashville should be plenty excited to have Marchessault too.

After all, the Cup champion and veteran of 638 career NHL games will soon join a roster now boasting four different Stanley Cup winners - himself, Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Schenn - all of whom understand what it takes to reach the ultimate goal.

“Steven and Ryan and Luke, they can probably tell you about it, but when you win, when you taste winning a championship, it's addictive,” Marchessault said. “I definitely want to do it again, and I think everybody has the same goal here.”