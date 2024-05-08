Josi to Compete with Team Switzerland at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Nashville’s captain concluded the 2023-24 campaign leading all NHL defensemen in goals (23), power-play goals (9), shots on goal (268) and shot attempts (602), second in even-strength points (51), tied for second in game-winning goals (5), third in points (85) and points per game played (1.04), tied for fourth in power-play points (33) and fifth in assists (62).

Since Nov. 26, Nashville’s captain led all League defensemen in every scoring category, recording 73 points (20g-53a) through the 63-game span.

This will be Josi’s ninth World Championship appearance and his first since 2019.

In 2013, Josi led all tournament defensemen in points (9) and goals (4) and helped Switzerland reach the tournament’s final round for the second time in team history. Josi scored in the championship game to give his team their only goal of the evening en route to a silver medal.

For his efforts, Josi was named the World Championship MVP, and its best defenseman, while additionally receiving the first selection to a World Championship all-star team in Swiss history.

In 2018, Josi served his team as alternate captain and recorded three assists and a +2 rating in five games to help Switzerland to another silver medal.

Josi will play alongside former teammate Nino Niederreiter, along with New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler and Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev.

Switzerland’s tournament play begins Friday, May 10 at 9:20 a.m. CT. Fans can watch Josi compete with his home country by tuning into NHL Network or track his tournament play by visiting IIHF.com.