Josi to Compete with Team Switzerland at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Norris Trophy Finalist Set to Make First Tournament Appearance Since 2019

Josi WC
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

The last time Nashville Predators Captain Roman Josi took the ice in Prague, Czechia, he donned the gold and navy of his NHL club.

In two days’ time, he’ll return to O2 Arena dressed in the red and white of his native country.

For the first time in five years, the Norris Trophy finalist is set to skate with Team Switzerland as they look to win the first gold medal in team history at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Josi is the highest-scoring (686 pts) and longest-tenured (909 GP) Swiss-born player in NHL history. His upcoming tournament appearance follows another stellar showing from the veteran defenseman during the regular season.

Nashville’s captain concluded the 2023-24 campaign leading all NHL defensemen in goals (23), power-play goals (9), shots on goal (268) and shot attempts (602), second in even-strength points (51), tied for second in game-winning goals (5), third in points (85) and points per game played (1.04), tied for fourth in power-play points (33) and fifth in assists (62).

Since Nov. 26, Nashville’s captain led all League defensemen in every scoring category, recording 73 points (20g-53a) through the 63-game span.

This will be Josi’s ninth World Championship appearance and his first since 2019. 

In 2013, Josi led all tournament defensemen in points (9) and goals (4) and helped Switzerland reach the tournament’s final round for the second time in team history. Josi scored in the championship game to give his team their only goal of the evening en route to a silver medal. 

For his efforts, Josi was named the World Championship MVP, and its best defenseman, while additionally receiving the first selection to a World Championship all-star team in Swiss history. 

In 2018, Josi served his team as alternate captain and recorded three assists and a +2 rating in five games to help Switzerland to another silver medal.

Josi will play alongside former teammate Nino Niederreiter, along with New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler and Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev.

Switzerland’s tournament play begins Friday, May 10 at 9:20 a.m. CT. Fans can watch Josi compete with his home country by tuning into NHL Network or track his tournament play by visiting IIHF.com.

