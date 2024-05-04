Predators Assign Three to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (May 4, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Juuso Parssinen, defenseman Kevin Gravel and goaltender Gustavs Grigals to Milwaukee (AHL).

The Admirals won the AHL’s Central Division title by recording a 47-22-2-1 record (97 points) during the regular season. Milwaukee earned a bye to the Central Division Semifinals round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, where it trails Texas, 1-0, in the best-of-five series. Game 2 is set for tonight at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas.