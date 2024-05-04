Predators Assign Three to Milwaukee (AHL)

Milwaukee Continues Playoff Action Tonight in Texas

Parssinen
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (May 4, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Juuso Parssinen, defenseman Kevin Gravel and goaltender Gustavs Grigals to Milwaukee (AHL).

The Admirals won the AHL’s Central Division title by recording a 47-22-2-1 record (97 points) during the regular season. Milwaukee earned a bye to the Central Division Semifinals round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, where it trails Texas, 1-0, in the best-of-five series. Game 2 is set for tonight at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas.

News Feed

Predators Season Ends in 1-0 Loss to Canucks

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, Game 6

Predators Fourth Line Bringing the Identity - and Plenty of Hits - Through Gritty First Round

Know Before You Go as the Predators Host the Canucks for Game 6

Predators Recall Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals Set to Face Texas Stars in Calder Cup Playoffs Division Semifinals

Predators Force Game 6 in 2-1 Win Over Canucks

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Game 5

Facing Elimination, the Predators Look to Defy the Odds Once Again: 'Let's Change the Narrative Tomorrow'

Predators Stung in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Canucks, Fall Back 3-1 in Series

Relentless Predators Eager to Knot Series in Game 4: 'We’ve Got to Put the Pedal to the Metal'

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, Game 4

Know Before You Go Ahead of Game 4 as the Predators Host the Canucks

Evangelista Scores as Predators Drop Game 3 to Canucks, 2-1

After Breaking the NHL Record, Lauzon Thriving in Hard-Hitting Series Against Vancouver: 'It’s the Kind of Hockey I Like to Play'

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, Game 3

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 3 in Nashville

Know Before You Go As the Predators Host the Canucks in Game 3