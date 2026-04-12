Predators Reassign Jordan Oesterle to Milwaukee (AHL)

Anaheim Ducks v Nashville Predators

© John Russell

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (April 12, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Jordan Oesterle to Milwaukee (AHL).

2026-27 season ticket locations are now available! Become Smashville Loyal with Full, Half or Quarter season tickets and select your seats today, receive access to 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets and maximize your benefits. For more information, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

Stamkos Scores 40th as Preds Beat Wild to Stay in Playoff Hunt

Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Wild vs. Preds, April 11

Preds Conclude Roadtrip With Loss to Mammoth

Nashville Predators to Host Fan Appreciation Week April 9-16

Preds Official Podcast: The Playoff Push and a New Broadcasting Era

GAME DAY: Preds at Mammoth, April 9

Wiesblatt's Perseverance Leads to Recognition as Preds 2026 Masterton Nominee

Annunen Makes 43 Saves to Lead Preds to Shutout Victory Over Ducks

Preds, Scripps Sports Announce Game-Changing Broadcast Partnership

Scripps Sports, Nashville Predators Partner on Multi-Year Agreement to Air National Hockey League Team’s Games

GAME DAY: Preds at Ducks, April 7

Preds Fall to Kings in Shootout

Predators Recall Jordan Oesterle From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Kings, April 6

Forsberg, Jost Lead Preds to Massive Victory Against Sharks

GAME DAY: Preds at Sharks, April 4

Evangelista's Shootout Winner Keeps Preds in Thick of Wild Card Race