Predators Reassign Jordan Oesterle to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 12, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Jordan Oesterle to Milwaukee (AHL).

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